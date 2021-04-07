Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

International Cannabis Lifestyle Brand COOKIES Launches Second Oregon Location in Corvallis

04/07/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NBA Legend and Inspiration Behind Popular Strain, Gary Payton, to Host Grand Opening Event

International cannabis and lifestyle brand COOKIES is launching its second Oregon location on April 8 in Corvallis. The launch event will be hosted by legendary Seattle SuperSonics and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player Gary Payton. Corvallis was his home for four years while he attended and played basketball for Oregon State University. The basketball star is the inspiration for COOKIES’ Gary Payton strain, one of the brand’s most popular flower strains, which launched in 2019.

The Corvallis retail location offers a complete line of popular COOKIES’ strains, including Gary Payton, Gelatti, Cheetah Piss, Pancakes, White Runtz, Georgia Pie and Sticky Buns, as well as notorious products from the COOKIES family of brands: LEMONNADE, RUNTZ and COLLINS AVE.

In addition to top-selling strains, customers will also find COOKIES branded apparel and popular accessories. Located at 257 SW Madison Ave., the storefront is situated in the heart of downtown Corvallis among restaurants and local boutiques. The dispensary’s interior design pays homage to Gary Payton, with the local sports hero’s signed jersey hanging permanently in the 5,000 square-foot location.

Mr. Payton will be on-site the morning of the Grand Opening to cut the ribbon and meet with fans. The opening event will follow all COVID-19 CDC guidelines and features a chance for customers to meet and greet the NBA Hall of Famer.

Gary Payton and COOKIES launched their exclusive deal in 2019—licensing Gary Payton’s name and image as part of a joint venture with Powerzzz Genetics. Since then, the flower strain has become a favorite among COOKIES’ customers.

The COOKIES Corvallis location is open daily from 8AM - 10PM.

About COOKIES
COOKIES, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premier cannabis company; it is an authentic lifestyle brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. COOKIES is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, COOKIES is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps, vape carts, CBD Flower and medicinal mushrooms. COOKIES' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, COOKIES actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aNEXE INNOVATIONS  : IIROC Trading Resumption - NEXE
AQ
11:13aCancer support community launches new biomarker testing tool for lung cancer patients
GL
11:12aWIZZ AIR  : Abu dhabi launches its first flight from tel aviv to abu dhabi on 18 april
PU
11:12aIntroducing Baileys Colada, A New Limited Time Offering That Invites You To Treat Yourself To A Vacation In A Bottle - Anytime, Anywhere!
PR
11:12aThe Shortage of Single-Family Homes and Soaring Prices are Propelling Condominium Sales in the Montreal Market
GL
11:12aWillis Towers Watson to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 29, 2021
GL
11:11aASTRAZENECA  : UK regulator confirms that people should continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca
AQ
11:11aUK Vaccines Advisory Body Says Under 30s Shouldn't Receive AstraZeneca Shot
DJ
11:09aFUBO SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against FuboTV, Inc.
GL
11:08aFACTSET RESEARCH  : The ABCs of ESG Data
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
4Jump Trading backs fan tokens startup Chiliz
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell first quarter 2021 update note

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ