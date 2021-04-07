International Cannabis Lifestyle Brand COOKIES Launches Second Oregon Location in Corvallis

NBA Legend and Inspiration Behind Popular Strain, Gary Payton, to Host Grand Opening Event

International cannabis and lifestyle brand COOKIES is launching its second Oregon location on April 8 in Corvallis. The launch event will be hosted by legendary Seattle SuperSonics and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player Gary Payton. Corvallis was his home for four years while he attended and played basketball for Oregon State University. The basketball star is the inspiration for COOKIES’ Gary Payton strain, one of the brand’s most popular flower strains, which launched in 2019.

The Corvallis retail location offers a complete line of popular COOKIES’ strains, including Gary Payton, Gelatti, Cheetah Piss, Pancakes, White Runtz, Georgia Pie and Sticky Buns, as well as notorious products from the COOKIES family of brands: LEMONNADE, RUNTZ and COLLINS AVE.

In addition to top-selling strains, customers will also find COOKIES branded apparel and popular accessories. Located at 257 SW Madison Ave., the storefront is situated in the heart of downtown Corvallis among restaurants and local boutiques. The dispensary’s interior design pays homage to Gary Payton, with the local sports hero’s signed jersey hanging permanently in the 5,000 square-foot location.

Mr. Payton will be on-site the morning of the Grand Opening to cut the ribbon and meet with fans. The opening event will follow all COVID-19 CDC guidelines and features a chance for customers to meet and greet the NBA Hall of Famer.

Gary Payton and COOKIES launched their exclusive deal in 2019—licensing Gary Payton’s name and image as part of a joint venture with Powerzzz Genetics. Since then, the flower strain has become a favorite among COOKIES’ customers.

The COOKIES Corvallis location is open daily from 8AM - 10PM.

About COOKIES

COOKIES, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premier cannabis company; it is an authentic lifestyle brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. COOKIES is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, COOKIES is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps, vape carts, CBD Flower and medicinal mushrooms. COOKIES' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, COOKIES actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005388/en/