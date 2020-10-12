International Car Wash Group : Announces Acquisition of Village Express Car Wash in Suburb of Cleveland, Ohio

The International Car Wash Group (ICWG), the world’s largest local car wash, today announced the acquisition of Village Express Car Wash in Orange, Ohio, an inner suburb of Cleveland. With this acquisition, ICWG grows to 18 locations in the state between the Goo Goo Car Wash and Car Wash USA Express brands.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Ohio with the acquisition of a well-respected business such as Village Express,” said Gabe Mendoza, President of ICWG North America. “We look forward to providing excellent service to the Shaker Heights, Woodmere, and Orange communities.”

Steve and Dina Haynosch purchased Village Auto Wash, as it was previously known, in 2001 and offered vehicle washing services as well as attended fuel pumps. They eventually moved away from the fuel business to focus on the express car wash model, undergoing a major renovation in 2017 and rebranding as Village Express Car Wash.

Owner Steve Haynosch commented, “Dina and I have enjoyed serving this community for the last 19 years and have made true friends of our employees and customers alike. ICWG is the right partner for the next chapter of the business.”

Goo Goo Car Wash was introduced to Ohio in 2008, and now has 12 locations throughout the state. Car Wash USA Express has grown to 5 locations in Northwest Ohio since the first opened in 2017. ICWG is positioned for additional growth in the state through acquisitions, as well as new site development scheduled for completion in mid-2021.

About International Car Wash Group (ICWG)

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, the International Car Wash Group (ICWG) is the world’s largest local car wash, cleaning more than 40 million cars a year. It operates over 900 locations in 14 countries across US, Europe and Australia, with over 200 US venues. The Company was founded in Germany in 1965 under the IMO brand, the name still used at its non-US locations. ICWG entered the US market in 2015 and operates under the Car Wash USA Express, Goo-Goo Express Wash, Supersonic Car Wash, The Wash Factory, and Mister B’s brands. ICWG is committed to operational excellence and innovative customer service. It aims to be the partner of choice for employees and all car wash operators potentially interested in joining the ICWG family.

Companies interested in pursuing potential transactions with ICWG are encouraged to contact the company at: deals@icwg.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005088/en/