International Car Wash Group : Expands in Nashville Metro Area with Acquisition of Three Sudsy's Car Wash Sites

10/07/2020 | 08:04am EDT

The International Car Wash Group (ICWG), the world’s largest local car wash, today announced the acquisition of Sudsy’s Car Wash, a thriving business with three locations in the southern suburbs of Nashville, TN. With this acquisition, ICWG grows to 29 wash locations in the state of Tennessee and 9 locations in the Nashville Metro Area.

“We are very excited to welcome Sudsy’s to the ICWG family,” said Gabe Mendoza, President of ICWG North America.

Sudsy’s first location opened in 2009 in Murfreesboro and the family-owned business has expanded to the Spring Hill and Columbia communities over the last decade.

“We are confident that ICWG is the right partner to maintain the level of service to our customers and communities, as well as the best opportunity for our employees to grow professionally,” said owner Troy VanLiere.

The fast-growing Nashville Metro continues to be a priority for ICWG’s growth plan with previous acquisitions Wash ‘N Roll and Mister B’s marking entry to the area.

About International Car Wash Group (ICWG)

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, the International Car Wash Group (ICWG) is the world’s largest local car wash, cleaning more than 40 million cars a year. It operates over 900 locations in 14 countries across US, Europe and Australia, with over 200 US venues. The Company was founded in Germany in 1965 under the IMO brand, the name still used at its non-US locations. ICWG entered the US market in 2015 and operates under the Car Wash USA Express, Goo-Goo Express Wash, Supersonic Car Wash, The Wash Factory, and Mister B’s brands. Focused on solidifying its global leadership, ICWG is committed to operational excellence and innovative customer service. It aims to be the partner of choice for employees and all car wash operators potentially interested in joining the ICWG family.

Companies interested in pursuing potential transactions with ICWG are encouraged to contact the company at: deals@icwg.com.


© Business Wire 2020
