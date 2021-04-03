International Criminal Court: Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on the US decision to repeal sanctions against the International Criminal Court

On 2 April, the US administration announced the repeal of the executive order imposing sanctions on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and another member of the Court's staff. This important step underlines the US's commitment to the international rules-based system.

The ICC plays an important role in delivering justice to the victims of some of the world's most horrific crimes. Protecting the impartiality and judicial independence of the ICC is paramount to its effectiveness and proper functioning.

The European Union is unwavering in its support for the universality of the Rome Statute and for the ICC. We will stand together with all partners to defend the Court against attempts aimed at obstructing the course of justice and undermining the international system of criminal justice and we will continue to support the ongoing review process to enhance the Rome Statute system and make the Court stronger and more effective.