Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

International Criminal Court: Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on the US decision to repeal sanctions against the International Criminal Court

04/03/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 2 April, the US administration announced the repeal of the executive order imposing sanctions on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and another member of the Court's staff. This important step underlines the US's commitment to the international rules-based system.

The ICC plays an important role in delivering justice to the victims of some of the world's most horrific crimes. Protecting the impartiality and judicial independence of the ICC is paramount to its effectiveness and proper functioning.

The European Union is unwavering in its support for the universality of the Rome Statute and for the ICC. We will stand together with all partners to defend the Court against attempts aimed at obstructing the course of justice and undermining the international system of criminal justice and we will continue to support the ongoing review process to enhance the Rome Statute system and make the Court stronger and more effective.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 03 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2021 10:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54aINTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT : Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on the US decision to repeal sanctions against the International Criminal Court
PU
05:45aSHRINK YOUR STUDENT LOANS, INVEST IN BITCOIN  : Credit Card Points Get Creative
DJ
04:00aIMF approves $2.34 billion in new financing arrangements for Kenya
RE
03:32aIndia braces for COVID-19 curbs as infections hit 6-month high
RE
02:44aVaccines, fiscal stimulus power U.S. employment; economy blooming
RE
12:49aTaiwan releases train crash suspect on bond, prosecutors to appeal
RE
12:44aIndia's daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
RE
12:15aThe Housing Market Is Crazier Than It's Been Since 2006
DJ
12:14aWORLD BANK GROUP MORNING SEMINAR #98 &LDQUO;EAST ASIA AND PACIFIC ECONOMIC UPDATE, APRIL 2021 : Uneven Recovery”
PU
04/02Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti dies at 78
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vaccines, fiscal stimulus power U.S. employment; economy blooming
2The Housing Market Is Crazier Than It's Been Since 2006
3HENNES & MAURITZ AB : HENNES & MAURITZ : Chinese authorities tell H&M to change the 'problematic map'
4Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption - survey
5AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ