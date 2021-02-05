International Criminal Court rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories

AMSTERDAM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The International Criminal
Court ruled on Friday that it has jurisdiction over war crimes
or atrocities committed in the Palestinian Territories, opening
the door for possible investigations against the objections of
Israel.
Judges said their decision was based on jurisdictional rules
in the Hague-based court's founding documents and does not imply
any attempt to determine statehood or legal borders.
Israel, which is not a member of the court, has rejected its
jurisdiction.
The court's prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said in December
2019 there was "a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes
have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including
East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip."
She named both the Israeli Defence Forces and armed
Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators.
She asked judges to rule on whether the situation fell under
the court's jurisdiction, before a formal investigation would be
opened.
In a majority ruling published Friday night, the judges said
yes.
"The Court's territorial jurisdiction in the Situation in
Palestine ... extends to the territories occupied by Israel
since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East
Jerusalem," they said.
