International Day of Yoga 2021 celebrated at CMPDIL, Ranchi

Joining the world in celebrating the International Day of Yoga 2021, CMPDIL Ranchi observed the International Day of Yoga today at CMPDIL.

Shri Manoj Kumar, CMD, CMPDIL & WCL; Shri R.N. Jha, Director; Shri S.K.Gomasta, Director and other employees of the organization participated enthusiastically in a yoga session organised by following all COVID-19 protocols as per video available in the website of Ministry of AYUSH and under the supervision of Yoga Instructor.

On this occasion prizes were also distributed to the winners of an online essay competition organised earlier on the topic,'Importance of Yoga in Life'.

