International Folk Art Market To Feature 37 First-Time Market Artists

06/28/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
Santa Fe, NM, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s largest folk art market—the International Folk Art Market (IFAM)—will return to Santa Fe for its 2021 summer market as Santa Fe’s first in-person festival since the beginning of the pandemic. Running July 7 – July 11, 2021 and July 14 – July 18, 2021, IFAM will feature a talented lineup of international folk artists in all mediums, including 37 first-time IFAM Market Artists from 12 countries. Each week will feature a different group of artists.

“Everyone—from artists to market attendees—has been eagerly awaiting the return of in-person markets, and we’re thrilled to be able to welcome everyone back safely,” said Stuart Ashman, IFAM CEO. “For artists, IFAM is an opportunity to make a significant amount of their annual income, and for art-lovers, there’s no better place to shop for incredible pieces for yourself or a loved one. We are excited to have 37 first-time artists at this year’s market, and we invite all to come out and see their talent first-hand.”

Week one (July 7–11) features the following first-time artists:  

  • Gary González - Taller Centro Artesanal Del Sombrero Wayuú (Colombia): Hats
  • Leonidas Gutiérrez - Artesanias Koregujie Pairepa (Colombia): Apparel, Textiles
  • Clandestina (Cuba): Textiles, Apparel 
  • Adil M. Khatri and Zakiya Adil Khatri (India): Apparel
  • Lai by Puja Bhargava Kamath (India): Jewelry
  • Pachan Premjibhai Siju (India): Apparel, Textiles
  • Maki Aizawa and Tsuyo Onodera (Japan): Mixed
  • Manuel Jerónimo Reyes, José Manual Jerónimo Ceja, and María Guadalupe Fabián Medina (Mexico): Ceramics
  • Julio Laja Chichicaxtle – Manteles Bordados Otomí Hechos A Mano (Mexico): Textiles
  • Abel Zevallos Montes - Makiarte (Peru): Apparel, Textiles
  • Martha Arquero (USA): 3D Art – nominated by Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
  • David Sloan (USA): Mixed – nominated by the Wheelwright Museum
  • Aziz Murtazaev - Crafts Studio Ikat-Uz (Uzbekistan): Textiles

Week two (July 14–18) features the following first-time artists:

  • Guillermo Estrada Viera (Cuba): 2D Art
  • Eric Adjetey Anang (Ghana): 3D Art
  • Rosario Ratzán (Guatemala): Apparel, Textiles
  • Gabriel Bien-Aimé (Haiti): Metal
  • WomenWeave Charitable Trust (India): Textiles
  • Vanita Chauhan (India): Textiles
  • Andrea Velasco – NGO Impacto (Mexico): Apparel, Textiles
  • Bonifacio Vasquez Pacheco/Aurelia Gomez (Mexico): Apparel, Textiles
  • The Huichol Center for Cultural Survival and Traditional Arts (Mexico): Jewelry
  • Manuel David Reyes Ramirez and Maricela Gomez Lopez (Mexico): Ceramics
  • Olinda Silvano Inuma De Arias (Peru): Textiles
  • Roman Zilinko (Ukraine): 2D and 3D Art
  • Ivan Bobkov (Ukraine): Ceramics
  • Rita Padilla Haufmann (USA): Textiles – Nominated by the Museum of Spanish Colonia Art
  • Marlene Nielson (USA): Baskets – Nominated by IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
  • Bakhtiyor Nazirov and Diyorbek Nazirov (Uzbekistan): Ceramics

Coming from a variety of backgrounds, cultures and inspiration sources, each of the talented artists will offer unique pieces at IFAM. To learn more about individual artists, see their work and read their stories, visit http://ifamstories.org.

The Market will be held outside at the Milner Plaza on Museum Hill in Santa Fe. Tickets are on sale now for specific blocks of time, with a maximum of 200 guests in attendance at any one time. For updates, tickets and more information on IFAM, visit www.folkartmarket.org.


Joanie Griffin
International Folk Art Market
505-261-4444
jgriffin@sunny505.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
