  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest News
International Investment Position of Georgia

12/31/2021 | 04:57am EST
International Investment Position of Georgia

30 December, 2021

The net international investment position (IIP) of Georgia amounted to -25.6 billion USD (-79.9 billion GEL) for September 30 2021, accounting for -145.9 percent of the last 4 quarter GDP. Net IIP deteriorated by 319.8 million USD compared to the previous quarter.

International assets amounted to 11.1 billion USD (34.8 billion GEL) by September 30 2021, increased by 150.3 million USD quarterly.

Liabilities increased by 470.1 million USD during the quarter totaling 36.7 billion USD (114.6 billion GEL).

The presented statistical information is published on the website of the National Bank of Georgia under the heading "Statistics".

Disclaimer

National Bank of Georgia published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
