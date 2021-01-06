Log in
International Land Alliance Announces Completion of Stage One Construction at Valle Divino

01/06/2021 | 08:44am EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) announced today that it has completed its first stage of construction at Valle Divino, an eco-friendly development in Ensenada, Baja California, roughly 50 miles south of San Diego.  This includes survey and engineering, as well as preliminary infrastructure consisting of cutting of interior roads for Phase I (184 homesites). 

The Company broke ground on this new community in July 2020, which will ultimately feature 650 homesites, is part of a master planned residential community overlooking the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort, as well as the Pacific Ocean. Valle Divino also sits on the western edge of the Guadalupe Valley, Baja's premier wine region with over 175 wineries. The Company recently completed a second "Test Vineyard" with 14 different grapes, including Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tempranillo, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Petit Verdot, Viognier, Nebbiolo, Pino Noir and Zinfandel. Test Vineyards are planted in an effort to see how different grape varieties grow in the same location.  

Residential lot prices start at $49,000 with a variety of financing options.  The started residential lot pre-sales in 2020.  Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit:  https://ila.company/valle-divino-resort/  to speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:
International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its' core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement
The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations:
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Steve Hosein: shosein@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-land-alliance-announces-completion-of-stage-one-construction-at-valle-divino-301202005.html

SOURCE International Land Alliance, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
