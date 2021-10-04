International Monetary Fund Annual Report 2021: Build Forward Better

Message From The Managing Director

Dear Reader,

More than a year into a crisis like no other, we have mobilized a response like no other.

As of the end of April, the IMF had approved loans to 86 countries totaling more than $110 billion since the onset of the pandemic-a record number. The August 2021 approval of a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) is another unprecedented action. At $650 billion, this is the largest allocation in the IMF's history, and it will substantially boost the reserves and liquidity of the IMF's member countries, without adding to their debt burdens. We are also exploring options for those with strong financial positions to voluntarily channel SDRs to vulnerable countries.

Together with the swift and extraordinary measures taken by governments and central banks, these actions helped put a floor under the global economy in the early stages of the crisis and provided the basis for the emerging recovery. But this recovery is on two tracks: economic fortunes across countries are diverging dangerously, driven by dramatic differences in access to vaccines and the scope to provide policy support. While advanced economies are bouncing back, the crisis is deepening for many emerging market and developing economies.

The most urgent task remains to get the world vaccinated as quickly as possible. In May, IMF staff put forward a $50 billion plan that targets vaccinating at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021, and 60 percent by the first half of 2022-an investment that would boost global economic activity by trillions of dollars over the next few years.

Closing this gap is key to ending the pandemic and ensuring a sustainable long-term recovery everywhere.

A second immediate priority is helping countries deal with growing public debt burdens. High levels of debt heading into the crisis left many low-income