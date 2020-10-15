Log in
International Petrochemical Marketing Firm, The Plaza Group, Features New Industry Expansion, New Product Lines, and Easier Access to Vital Customer Information in Updated Website

10/15/2020 | 03:29pm EDT

With an industry-area expansion and new product lines to tout, The Plaza Group’s redesigned website gives customers more information and an improved online user experience

The Plaza Group, a leading international petrochemical marketing firm, is pleased to announce that its new and expanded website offers users improvements in intuitive design and access as well as information on new products and up-front access to its monthly Market Update, including acetone and aromatics.

“Through our new website, our customers will find easy and intuitive access to the information they need,” says Randy Velarde, President, and founder of The Plaza Group. “We hope that all of our customers will explore our redesigned online platform and continue to make our site a regular stopping place for the latest information on our best-in-class refinery and petrochemical products as well as updated industry content.”

Available in both English and Spanish, The Plaza Group website provides detailed information on the company’s new industry area expansion into agriculture and fuels as well as a variety of macronutrient-derived fertilizers that enhance the effectiveness of soil by modifying its water retention and aeration.

The new Top Service Fuels®, The Plaza Group’s fuel distribution division, provides fuels for everything from emergency applications to high-profile events like the Super Bowl, with distribution available in all 50 states on a 24/7/365 basis. The new feed ingredients line of products supports nutrition and health for efficient development of poultry, pigs, cattle, horses, aquaculture, and even pet food.

On the ease-of-use side, the new website features not only improved navigation across all devices, the home page includes monthly Market Updates that provide current, accurate and valuable insights to various products in the petrochemical industry.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to expand our product and informational offerings to existing and new customers, as well as providing world-class online access to the information customers need to make the informed decisions that power their businesses,” adds Randy Velarde.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Houston, TX, The Plaza Group is a multi-million-dollar international marketer of refinery and petrochemical products. The company markets refining and chemical products for Husky Oil, CEPSA, Mitsui, Sabic, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Delek, Southern, Total Petrochemicals and some of the nation’s best-known producers to Fortune 500 companies, major international firms, direct consumers and select chemical distributors. For inquiries call (800) 876-3738 or visit the company's web site at www.theplazagrp.com.

© Business Wire 2020

