International Public Sector Financial Accountability Index: 2020

June 16, 2021 |

Accrual reporting-recording the economic substance of transactions when they occur rather than when cash settlement happens-is fundamental to good decision making, transparency and accountability.

IFAC and CIPFA's International Public Sector Financial Accountability Index collects, verifies, and analyzes current financial reporting bases and frameworks used by federal and central governments around the world. It also provides an overview of public sector reporting trends.

Analyzing data captured by the Index, this 2021 status report provides an update on the progress made since 2018 in implementing accrual-based reporting. It gives a snapshot of the position in 2020and looks ahead by using currently available data to forecast the position in 2025 and provide indicative projections of the position in 2030.

The 2020 Index contains data from 165 jurisdictions, compared to 150 in the 2018 Index. The 2018 Index data has therefore been restated to provide comparability with the 2020 Index data.

The results paint a positive picture of accrual adoption efforts globally,with30% of jurisdictions reporting on accrual in 2020 - up 6% since 2018.