International Reserves Template​ December 2020

South Africa
Template on international reserves and foreign currency liquidity
Data in this template cover the short-term foreign currency assets of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and
of the Central Government of South Africa. A wider definition was used up to December 2005. See the Note on the redefinition of gold and other foreign reserves in the balance of payments in the South African Reserve Bank Quarterly Bulletin, December 2005, p. 56-59.
Foreign currency liabilities reflect the liabilities held by the South African Reserve Bank and the Central Government.
From January 2013 foreign-currency reserves placed with fund managers are classified as securities - I.A (1) (a).These amounts were previously classified as deposits with banks headquartered outside South Africa - I.A(1)(b)(iii), and other central banks, BIS and IMF-I.A(1) (b)(i).
I. Official reserves assets and other foreign currency assets (approximate market value )
In millions of US dollars, end of December 2020
A Official reserves assets
-
(1) Foreign currency reserves (in convertible foreign currency)
(a) Securities
55,012 44,270 36,726
of which: issuer headquarters in the reporting economy
(b) Total deposits with
-
(i) Other central banks and BIS and IMF
- 7,544 107
-
(ii) Banks headquarters in South Africa of which: located abroad
-
(iii) Banks headquarters outside South Africa
- - 7,438
of which: located in the reporting economy
-
(2) IMF reserve position
-
(3) Special drawing rights (SDR)
-
(4) Gold (including gold deposits )
- 961 2,156 7,626
Volumes in millions of fine troy ounces
-
(5) Other reserve assets (specify)
of which:
B. Other foreign currency assets (specify)
4 - - -765
of which: Central Government deposits (working balances)
Gold not included in the official reserve assets
Financial derivatives not included in official reserve assets
1 - -766
II. Predetermined short term net drains on foreign currency assets (nominal value)
In millions of US dollars, end of December 2020
TotalMaturity Breakdown(residual maturity)
|
|
2. Aggregate short and long positions in forwards and futures in foreign currencies vis-à-vis
|
the domestic currency (including the forward leg of currency swaps)
|
(a) Short positions (-) (Net per period)
|
(b) Long positions (+) (Net per period)
|
3 Other (specify)
|
(a) Other accounts payable (-) (Net per period)
|
Other accounts receivable (+) (Net per period)
|
|
Outflows (-)
|
Principal
|
(-)
|
Interest
|
Inflows (+)
|
Principal
|
(+)
|
Interest
|
|
Up to 1 month
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Outflows (-)
|
Principal
|
-291
|
-
|
-
|
-291
|
(-)
|
Interest
|
-1,185
|
-62
|
-319
|
-804
|
Inflows (+)
|
Principal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(+)
|
Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-760
|
-760
|
-
|
-
|
4,532
|
-
|
1,276
|
3,256
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
More than 1 month and up to 3 months
1. Foreign currency loans, securities and deposits
of which : SARB
Central Government
Up to one yearMore than 3 months and up to 1 year
|
III. Contingent short-term net drains on foreign currency assets (nominal value)
In millions of US dollars, end of December 2020
|
Total
|
Maturity breakdown (residual maturity)
|
Up to 1 year
|
Up to 1 month
|
More than 1 month and up to 3 months
|
More than 3 months and up to 1 year
|
1. Contingent liabilities in foreign currency
|
-1,308
-1,125 -183
|
-
- -
|
-168
-76 -92
|
-1,140
-1,049
-91
|
-
(a) Collateral guarantees on debt falling due within 1 year
-
(b) Other contingent liabilities
of which: Central Government
Principal
Interest
|
2. Foreign currency securities issued with embedded options (puttable bonds)
|
3. Undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by
|
-
(a) other central banks and international organisations
BIS (+)
IMF (+)
-
(b) banks and other financial institutions headquartered in South Africa
-
(c) banks and other financial institutions headquartered outside South Africa (+)
|
4. Aggregate short and long positions of options in foreign vis-à-vis the domestic currency
|
-
(a) Short positions
-
(i) Bought puts
-
(ii) Written puts
-
(b) Long positions
-
(i) Bought puts
-
(ii) Written puts
|
IV. Memorandum items
In millions of US dollars, end of December 2020
|
1. To be reported with standard periodicity and timeliness :
|
- - - - -766
-
|
(e.g. in domestic currency)
-
(c) pledged assets
-
(d) securities lent and on repo
-
(e) financial derivative assets (net, marked to market)
-
(f) derivatives (forwards, futures, or option contracts) that have a residual maturity greater than one year, which are subject to margin calls
|
2. To be disclosed less frequently
|
(a) currency composition of international reserves
currencies in SDR basket, including gold currencies not in SDR basket
|
55,012 52,608 2,404