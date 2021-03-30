International Reserves Template​ – February 2021

South Africa

Template on international reserves and foreign currency liquidity

Data in this template cover the short-term foreign currency assets of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and

of the Central Government of South Africa. A wider definition was used up to December 2005. See the Note on the redefinition of gold and other foreign reserves in the balance of payments in the South African Reserve Bank Quarterly Bulletin, December 2005, p. 56-59.

Foreign currency liabilities reflect the liabilities held by the South African Reserve Bank and the Central Government.

From January 2013 foreign-currency reserves placed with fund managers are classified as securities - I.A (1) (a).These amounts were previously classified as deposits with banks headquartered outside South Africa - I.A(1)(b)(iii), and other central banks, BIS and IMF-I.A(1) (b)(i).

I. Official reserves assets and other foreign currency assets (approximate market value )

In millions of US dollars, end of February 2021

A Official reserves assets

(1) Foreign currency reserves (in convertible foreign currency) (a) Securities 53,788 43,559 37,794 of which: issuer headquarters in the reporting economy (b) Total deposits with (i) Other central banks and BIS and IMF - 5,765 105 (ii) Banks headquarters in South Africa of which: located abroad (iii) Banks headquarters outside South Africa - - 5,660 of which: located in the reporting economy

(2) IMF reserve position

(3) Special drawing rights (SDR)

(4) Gold (including gold deposits ) - 965 2,166 7,098 Volumes in millions of fine troy ounces

(5) Other reserve assets (specify) of which:

B. Other foreign currency assets (specify)

4 - - -506

of which: Central Government deposits (working balances)

Gold not included in the official reserve assets

Financial derivatives not included in official reserve assets

1 - -507

II. Predetermined short term net drains on foreign currency assets (nominal value)

In millions of US dollars, end of February 2021

TotalMaturity Breakdown(residual maturity)

2. Aggregate short and long positions in forwards and futures in foreign currencies vis-à-vis the domestic currency (including the forward leg of currency swaps) (a) Short positions (-) (Net per period) (b) Long positions (+) (Net per period) 3 Other (specify) (a) Other accounts payable (-) (Net per period) Other accounts receivable (+) (Net per period) Outflows (-) Principal (-) Interest Inflows (+) Principal (+) Interest Up to 1 month - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Outflows (-) Principal -283 - - -283 (-) Interest -1,185 -307 -140 -738 Inflows (+) Principal - - - - (+) Interest - - - - - - - - 4,365 25 1,866 2,474 - - - - - - - - - - - - More than 1 month and up to 3 months

1. Foreign currency loans, securities and deposits

of which : SARB

Central Government

Up to one yearMore than 3 months and up to 1 year

III. Contingent short-term net drains on foreign currency assets (nominal value) In millions of US dollars, end of February 2021 Total Maturity breakdown (residual maturity) Up to 1 year Up to 1 month More than 1 month and up to 3 months More than 3 months and up to 1 year 1. Contingent liabilities in foreign currency -1,291 -1,124 -167 -39 - -39 -2 -2 - -1,250 -1,122 -128 (a) Collateral guarantees on debt falling due within 1 year

(b) Other contingent liabilities of which: Central Government Principal Interest 2. Foreign currency securities issued with embedded options (puttable bonds) 3. Undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by (a) other central banks and international organisations BIS (+) IMF (+)

(b) banks and other financial institutions headquartered in South Africa

(c) banks and other financial institutions headquartered outside South Africa (+) 4. Aggregate short and long positions of options in foreign vis-à-vis the domestic currency (a) Short positions (i) Bought puts (ii) Written puts

(b) Long positions (i) Bought puts (ii) Written puts

