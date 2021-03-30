Log in
International Reserves Template​ – February 2021

03/30/2021 | 02:07am EDT
South Africa

Template on international reserves and foreign currency liquidity

Data in this template cover the short-term foreign currency assets of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and

of the Central Government of South Africa. A wider definition was used up to December 2005. See the Note on the redefinition of gold and other foreign reserves in the balance of payments in the South African Reserve Bank Quarterly Bulletin, December 2005, p. 56-59.

Foreign currency liabilities reflect the liabilities held by the South African Reserve Bank and the Central Government.

From January 2013 foreign-currency reserves placed with fund managers are classified as securities - I.A (1) (a).These amounts were previously classified as deposits with banks headquartered outside South Africa - I.A(1)(b)(iii), and other central banks, BIS and IMF-I.A(1) (b)(i).

I. Official reserves assets and other foreign currency assets (approximate market value )

In millions of US dollars, end of February 2021

A Official reserves assets

  • (1) Foreign currency reserves (in convertible foreign currency)

    (a) Securities

    53,788 43,559 37,794

    of which: issuer headquarters in the reporting economy

    (b) Total deposits with

    • (i) Other central banks and BIS and IMF

      - 5,765 105

    • (ii) Banks headquarters in South Africa of which: located abroad

    • (iii) Banks headquarters outside South Africa

      - - 5,660

      of which: located in the reporting economy

  • (2) IMF reserve position

  • (3) Special drawing rights (SDR)

  • (4) Gold (including gold deposits )

    - 965 2,166 7,098

    Volumes in millions of fine troy ounces

  • (5) Other reserve assets (specify)

    of which:

B. Other foreign currency assets (specify)

4 - - -506

of which: Central Government deposits (working balances)

Gold not included in the official reserve assets

Financial derivatives not included in official reserve assets

1 - -507

II. Predetermined short term net drains on foreign currency assets (nominal value)

In millions of US dollars, end of February 2021

TotalMaturity Breakdown(residual maturity)

2. Aggregate short and long positions in forwards and futures in foreign currencies vis-à-vis

the domestic currency (including the forward leg of currency swaps)

(a) Short positions (-) (Net per period)

(b) Long positions (+) (Net per period)

3 Other (specify)

(a) Other accounts payable (-) (Net per period)

Other accounts receivable (+) (Net per period)

Outflows (-)

Principal

(-)

Interest

Inflows (+)

Principal

(+)

Interest

Up to 1 month

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Outflows (-)

Principal

-283

-

-

-283

(-)

Interest

-1,185

-307

-140

-738

Inflows (+)

Principal

-

-

-

-

(+)

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,365

25

1,866

2,474

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

More than 1 month and up to 3 months

1. Foreign currency loans, securities and deposits

of which : SARB

Central Government

Up to one yearMore than 3 months and up to 1 year

III. Contingent short-term net drains on foreign currency assets (nominal value)

In millions of US dollars, end of February 2021

Total

Maturity breakdown (residual maturity)

Up to 1 year

Up to 1 month

More than 1 month and up to 3 months

More than 3 months and up to 1 year

1. Contingent liabilities in foreign currency

-1,291

-1,124 -167

-39

- -39

-2

-2 -

-1,250

-1,122 -128

  • (a) Collateral guarantees on debt falling due within 1 year

  • (b) Other contingent liabilities

    of which: Central Government

Principal

Interest

2. Foreign currency securities issued with embedded options (puttable bonds)

3. Undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by

  • (a) other central banks and international organisations

    BIS (+)

    IMF (+)

  • (b) banks and other financial institutions headquartered in South Africa

  • (c) banks and other financial institutions headquartered outside South Africa (+)

4. Aggregate short and long positions of options in foreign vis-à-vis the domestic currency

  • (a) Short positions

    • (i) Bought puts

    • (ii) Written puts

  • (b) Long positions

    • (i) Bought puts

    • (ii) Written puts

IV. Memorandum items

In millions of US dollars, end of February 2021

1. To be reported with standard periodicity and timeliness :

- - - - -507

-

  • (a) short-term domestic currency debt indexed to the exchange rate

  • (b) financial instruments denominated in foreign currency and settled by other means

(e.g. in domestic currency)

  • (c) pledged assets

  • (d) securities lent and on repo

  • (e) financial derivative assets (net, marked to market)

  • (f) derivatives (forwards, futures, or option contracts) that have a residual maturity greater than one year, which are subject to margin calls

2. To be disclosed less frequently

(a) currency composition of international reserves

currencies in SDR basket, including gold currencies not in SDR basket

53,788 51,401 2,387

Disclaimer

South African Reserve Bank published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
