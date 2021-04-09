Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

International Reserves and Central Bank Independence

04/09/2021 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • This paper proposes a novel theory of reserve accumulation that emphasizes the role of an independent central bank in an environment where the government lacks fiscal discipline. I use panel data for 11 Latin American countries to document the tendency of more independent central banks to accumulate more international reserves. Motivated by this novel fact, I develop a quantitative sovereign default model with an independent central bank that can accumulate international reserves. I show that, if the government is more impatient than the central bank and households, in equilibrium, the government issues more debt than what is socially optimal and the central bank accumulates reserves to offset government borrowing. A key insight is that the government can issue more debt for any level of reserves but chooses not to because it would increase sovereign spreads, making it more costly to borrow. Quantitatively, I show that the central bank independence channel accounts for 83% of the average level of reserves observed in Mexico from 1994 to 2017. I find that accumulating reserves by 7.2% of the GDP reduces the net debt position by 3.3% of GDP and increases social welfare by 0.1%.

    Download the paper

  • Agustin Samano is an international macroeconomist working on monetary-fiscal issues in emerging market economies. He will complete his Ph.D. in Economics at the University of Minnesota in May 2021. His dissertation studies the accumulation of international reserves and its monetary policy implications in an environment that lacks coordination between the central bank and the government. In his Job Market Paper, International Reserves and Central Bank Independence, he proposes a novel theory of reserve accumulation that emphasizes the role of an independent central bank in an environment in which the government lacks fiscal discipline. Prior to studying his Ph.D., he worked at the Mexican Ministry of Finance for three years.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 04:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aInternational Reserves and Central Bank Independence
PU
12:14aSMALL BUSINESS TRAINING TO IMPROVE MANAGEMENT PRACTICES IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES : Reassessing the Evidence for 'Training Doesn't Work'
PU
12:09aIndia's retail inflation likely rose in March but stayed within target
RE
12:06aIndian shares snap winning streak as banks fall
RE
04/09Malaysia's February industrial output rises 1.5% y/y, below forecast
RE
04/08China repeats call to resist 'vaccine nationalism', pledges to keep monetary support
RE
04/08RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on April 08, 2021
PU
04/08EXCLUSIVE : Roughly 500 ballots challenged in Amazon's landmark union election
RE
04/08Thai economy may grow less than forecast this year -c.bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
4S&P 500 : Oil flat as weaker dollar offsets coronavirus demand worries
5EXCLUSIVE: GameStop's strong stock performance triggered board director's exit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ