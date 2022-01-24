International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 14 January 2022 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Monday, 24 January 2022

24 Jan 2022

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD116.2 billion as at 14 January 2022. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.4 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

Bank Negara Malaysia

24 January 2022

