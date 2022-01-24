Log in
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 14 January 2022

01/24/2022 | 02:14am EST
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 14 January 2022 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Monday, 24 January 2022
24 Jan 2022

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD116.2 billion as at 14 January 2022. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.4 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

Bank Negara Malaysia
24 January 2022

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2022. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 07:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
