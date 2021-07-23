Log in
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 July 2021

07/23/2021 | 08:18am BST
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 July 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Friday, 23 July 2021
23 Jul 2021

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD111.1 billion as at 15 July 2021. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.0 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.

Bank Negara Malaysia
23 Jul 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
