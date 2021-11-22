Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 November 2021

11/22/2021 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 November 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Monday, 22 November 2021
22 Nov 2021

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD116.5 billion as at 15 November 2021. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.1 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

Bank Negara Malaysia
22 Nov 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:37aTech firm IQE names GlobalFoundries' Lemos as CEO
RE
02:37aADYEN : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
02:37aNORDEA BANK ABP : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
02:36aMORNING BID-Lockdown trading
RE
02:35aStatement from the bid committee of 24Storage regarding the public offer from Shurgard
AQ
02:34a22.11.2021 : Auriant Mining Q3 2021 Interim Report and Online Conference, November 29th 2021  Read more
PU
02:34aTOP FRONTIER INVESTMENT : Tradability of TFHI Shares
PU
02:34aLIVETILES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LVT
PU
02:34aLIVETILES : Application for quotation of securities - LVT
PU
02:34aPT XL AXIATA TBK : Social Action of XL Axiata Employees Sending Staple Foods for Flood Victims in Various Areas and Donation of Drinking Water Facilities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out
2KKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private
3No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
4Stocks stalled, euro squeezed as COVID fears return
5Oil prices off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves ey..

HOT NEWS