International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 November 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Monday, 22 November 2021

22 Nov 2021

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD116.5 billion as at 15 November 2021. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.1 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

Bank Negara Malaysia

