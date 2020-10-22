Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 03:10am EDT
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 October 2020 Ref No : 10/20/0622 Oct 2020Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 hours on Thursday 22 October 2020

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD105.2 billion as at 15 October 2020. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.4 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.


See also: BNM Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 15 October 2020

Bank Negara Malaysia
22 Oct 2020

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:09:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:42aNEMETSCHEK AG : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
03:41aStreaming service Quibi to wind down operations six months after launch
RE
03:40aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Oct. 22, 2020TSEOSE Deletion from the JPX-Nikkei 400
PU
03:40aVEDANTA : HZL Results for Second Quarter & Half Year Ended September 30
PU
03:40aLUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER : - Sales and earnings development after the first nine months of the fiscal year in line with the "Corona forecast”
PU
03:40aSATS : SGX 12 Oct 2020 Grant of Share Awards to Non-Executive Directors - 12 Oct 2020
PU
03:40aBRILL : and EIFL Sign Three Year Journals and Open Access Agreement
PU
03:40aBANCA TRANSILVANIA S A : launches #MissionPossible, an online campaign for loan discounts and benefits
PU
03:40aLLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S A : Lleida.net sales rise up 29% more in H12020
PU
03:38aS2C : Accelerates Billion Gate FPGA Prototyping with Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P Based Systems
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
3BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – Third-Quarter 2020 Business Review
4FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL) : FINGERPRINT CARDS : Fingerprints™) announces design win with top-tier glob..
5NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Company News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group