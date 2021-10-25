Log in
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 October 2021

10/25/2021 | 03:14am EDT
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 October 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Monday, 25 October 2021
25 Oct 2021

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD115.6 billion as at 15 October 2021. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and is 1.3 times total short-term external debt.

Bank Negara Malaysia
25 Oct 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 07:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
