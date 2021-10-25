International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 October 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Monday, 25 October 2021

25 Oct 2021

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD115.6 billion as at 15 October 2021. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and is 1.3 times total short-term external debt.

