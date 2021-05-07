Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 30 April 2021

05/07/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 30 April 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Friday, 7 May 2021
07 May 2021

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD110.8 billion as at 30 April 2021. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.7 months of retained imports and is 1.3 times total short-term external debt.

Bank Negara Malaysia
07 May 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:21:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:40aFEIYU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
03:40aDON MUANG TOLLWAY (SET : DMT) begins stock trading on SET
AQ
03:38aBuilding the post-pandemic world at the G7 meeting
PU
03:38aCHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING  : Discloseable transaction - supplemental agreement to the finance lease transaction
PU
03:38aGOLD FIELDS  : Statement by newly appointed ceo of gold fields, chris griffith
PU
03:38aASSECO POLAND S A  : the winner of "The Innovators 2021"
PU
03:38aPERNOD RICARD  : Corporate Foundation's new location will be open to the...
PU
03:38aBANK MILLENNIUM S A  : Good practices of Bank Millennium in the Responsible Business Forum report
PU
03:38aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT  : to launch ESG Investment Trust
PU
03:38aEricsson settles patent dispute with Samsung
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
2Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge
3Oil prices climb as China, U.S. economic data lift markets
4U.S. economy likely created nearly a million jobs in April
5MODERNA, INC. : U.S. MOVE TO LOOSEN VACCINE PATENTS WILL DRAW DRUG COMPANIES TO BARGAIN: lawyers