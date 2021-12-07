Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 30 November 2021

12/07/2021 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 30 November 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Tuesday, 7 December 2021
07 Dec 2021

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD116.7 billion as at 30 November 2021. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.0 months of retained imports and is 1.3 times total short-term external debt.

Bank Negara Malaysia
07 Dec 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:30aElectra Gruppen and Elon Group merge
AQ
02:30aAgreements entered into regarding the sale of four facilities for Volvo and Renault in Bergslagen, Sweden
AQ
02:29aUK watchdog says Veolia/Suez merger could harm competition
RE
02:28aStrike ends at Walmart-owned Massmart after agreement reached
RE
02:27aAshtead Posts Improved 2Q Profit, Sees Full-Year Performance Ahead of Views
DJ
02:26aIMF chief Georgieva to visit DR Congo, Senegal this week
RE
02:26aNew data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations
RE
02:26aJERA retires four old LNG power plants as it builds three new units
RE
02:25aPremier Miton posts FY inflows of $1.1 billion
RE
02:25aYARA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Asia stocks bounce from one-year low, China gains on monetary easing
3U.S. financial regulators investigate Trump social media deal
4U.S. says Nvidia-Arm deal harms market for networking, self-driving car..
5Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..

HOT NEWS