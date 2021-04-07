Log in
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 31 March 2021

04/07/2021
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 31 March 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Wednesday, 7 April 2021
07 Apr 2021

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD108.6 billion as at 31 March 2021. The reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.8 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

Bank Negara Malaysia
07 Apr 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
