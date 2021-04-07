International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 31 March 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Wednesday, 7 April 2021

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD108.6 billion as at 31 March 2021. The reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.8 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

