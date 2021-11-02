International SOS Partners with Salesforce and AOKpass to Roll Out an End-to-End Testing & Vaccination Solution to Support Business Continuity and Employee Health

During Web Summit 2021, International SOS announced its partnership with Salesforce and AOKpass to roll out a digitally integrated testing and vaccination solution which securely manages COVID-19 testing, vaccine administration, monitoring and health certification. This solution is the latest addition to International SOS’ suite of medical services to help organisations manage the current pandemic and safeguard workforce health.

International SOS’ end-to-end offering encompasses information, advisory and planning, on-the-ground delivery and digital certification. It can be delivered through International SOS’ clinics, its medical professionals at client sites, and through its network of over 90,000 credentialed medical providers. Where in-country regulations allow, the solution includes procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, and the management of local supply chain logistics.

The overall solution is underpinned by best-in-class clinical governance, proven global and multi-site coordination, on-site delivery excellence and medical expertise. International SOS combines these capabilities with the latest in digital technology: the International SOS HealthCloud360 and AOKpass.

The International SOS HealthCloud360 digital platform is built on Salesforce cloud technology and integrates seamlessly with AOKpass, a portable digital certification that enables the secure verification of an employee’s testing and/or vaccination status via blockchain technology.

As an integrated digital platform, it is both user friendly and scalable across multiple countries and sites. It includes detailed reporting and analysis to give clients comprehensive programme status. Furthermore, it has been developed with the highest standard of security and data privacy in mind; it is fully GDPR compliant and conforms to the required ISO certifications.

Key features include employees’ and dependents’ information management, eligibility management, appointment scheduling, clinical workflow management, vaccines and consumables inventory management, monitoring of testing/vaccination status, patient communication flow, verification of results and issuance of digital certification.

Arnaud Vaissié, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of International SOS, comments, “We have entered a new era of workforce resilience and business continuity where employee health is now a critical pillar. There is no easy way out of the pandemic, however, secure and effective testing and vaccination will be key to sustaining business operations, supporting a safe return to the workplace, travel and events, and to reducing the spread of infection”.

Sujith Abraham, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Salesforce Southeast Asia says, "Since the beginning of the pandemic, companies have had to reimagine how to leverage technology to ensure a safe return to work. Salesforce is grateful for the opportunity to support International SOS in the deployment of technology that offers world-class security, user-friendly applications and personalised insights. In an environment where speed and manpower are of critical importance, the International SOS HealthCloud360 platform empowers organisations, big and small, to take appropriate care of their citizens and employees."

Darren Toh, Chief Executive Officer, AOKpass, says, “As the world’s most operationally advanced secure health status issuance and verification platform and app, AOKpass is proud to partner with International SOS and Salesforce in helping enterprises across all sectors to prioritise workplace health and safety and ensure the highest levels of operational efficiency.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, International SOS has been supporting thousands of organisations around the world including governments, large tech firms and financial institutions. From managing outbreaks, implementing COVID-19 testing and administering vaccinations, to planning for the safe return to on-site operations and the resumption of business travel. Our approach focuses on prevention, education, actionable insights and on-the-ground support.

About AOKpass

AOKpass is a privacy-preserving, secure and interoperable system and mobile application for issuing and verifying a user's health status anywhere in the world. It is being deployed in an ever-increasing number of countries by airports, airlines, employers, and live event organisers worldwide to support a safer and more efficient return to travel, work and play. AOKpass is the most operationally advanced global health pass solution and is supported by International SOS. www.aokpass.com

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

About International SOS

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, your organisation's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by 12,000 organisations, including the majority of the Fortune 500, as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions and NGOs. 12,000 multicultural medical, security and logistics experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,000 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days.

To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: www.internationalsos.com

