International Sales Success for Poly Global Real Estate Services System

10/12/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Melbourne, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Poly Global Real Estate Services System (PRESS) showcased a portfolio of Australian based residential developments to interested Hong Kong buyers as part of its international sales roadshow series.

The coveted sales event attracted a full-house of interested buyers looking to invest or occupy a Poly Global residential development in leading Australian cities; Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

PRESS Head of Business Development Chloe Zang said there was a united positive sentiment among attendees who are actively looking to optimise on the international housing market at this time.

“As the country transitions into Spring buyer’s sentiment continues to increase as Australia showcases its resilience against the pandemic with the nation impacted on a relatively low scale in global comparison. An already typically favoured investment location for Hong Kong buyers, attendees emphasised a collective sense of confidence in Australia’s housing industry which is an encouraging outcome for our country on multiple degrees,” said Ms Zang.

Poly Global residential developments on display included Ascot Aurora (Brisbane), Mile One and Spring Square (Sydney), and Lily Garden and Summit by Poly (Melbourne).

Enticed by the combination of innovative design, quality finishes and a trusted brand reputation, Ms Zang said the attractive locations of the projects were a repetitive point of interest for attendees.

All projects, located in Australia’s leading cities, are positioned in prime locations, nearby leading education, health, hospitality and retail facilities, with quick access to diverse transport means connecting residents to the main CBD districts.

“Placed in the cities leading suburbs, Poly’s project portfolio dually appeals to owner-occupiers or investors as they’re perfectly located for students or professionals looking to relocate to Australia’s global gateway cities,” she said.

Tailored to the local market lifestyle, Ascot Aurora encompasses a townhouse community design, whilst Mile One, Spring Square, Lily Garden and Summit by Poly are a combination of townhouse, apartment and penthouse living.

For more details on participating Poly Global projects visit the applicable websites listed below.

www.auroraascot.com

www.mileone.com

www.springsquare.com

www.summitdoncaster.com

www.lilygardenrichmond.com

Jen Reynoldson
Poly Victoria
+614385952800
Jen.Reynoldson@polyglobal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
