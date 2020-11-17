Log in
International Sustainable Energy Company Announces Strategic Partnership with Environmental Media Association

11/17/2020 | 04:01pm EST

Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MK Advisors, a woman-owned small business that enables and enhances the adoption of net-zero technologies, announced a partnership agreement today with the Environmental Media Association (EMA), a diverse subsection of entertainment industry influencers, entrepreneurs in business, and green icons dedicated to the mission of promoting environmental progress. The global strategic partnership allows the Environmental Media Association to assist in the expansion of MK Advisors' presence in South Africa and in the Pacific Islands.

“We are excited to partner with EMA,” said Michelle Klassen Merrigan, Founder and President of MK Advisors. “Through its innovative mission, EMA has successfully threaded together the environmental community with those who have a responsible platform and a personal mission to create a collective movement for sustainable change.”

The collaboration leverages the respective strength of MK Advisors' voice in its ventures, such as the soon-to-be-launched Mana Boxes. These quarterly subscription boxes feature handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces created by local women artisans in South Africa. Each item is carefully handmade by a woman entrepreneur or artisan, and every subscription empowers these women to continue to support their families, communities, and the future growth of their businesses. In the wake of COVID-19, many small business owners across the world are struggling to make ends meet. Mana Boxes strives to support some of those who are most in need, all while providing unique decor, fashion, and conversation-starting pieces. Learn more about Mana at bit.ly/ManaBoxes.

“Partnering with companies like MK Advisors is right in line with our mission,” said Debbie Levin, CEO of EMA. “Sharing their story and educating via our vast network helps the global public to understand that zero-net technologies are our path to a sustainable and circular economy. We’re thrilled to begin this relationship.”

Importantly, the partnership strategically aligns MK Advisors and EMA for the long-term by combining the strength of both organizations’ dedicated focus and expertise as leading players in global climate initiatives. Their combined efforts will help to empower Mana Pacific, an island resiliency social impact enterprise with the mission to unite Hawaii and the 22 Island Nations in the Pacific to transition to 100% renewable energy. www.manapacific.com

ABOUT MK ADVISORS

MK Advisors is a woman-owned small business, which enables and enhances the adoption of net-zero technologies through informed engagement with policymakers, innovators, and market stakeholders. We focus on educating and documenting processes on behalf of the user community, providing solutions to even the most complex problems. Our experience and lasting relationships assure end-users have a sustainable solution today that will create the foundation for a better tomorrow. www.mkadvisors.org

ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION

The Environmental Media Association (EMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a diverse subsection of entertainment industry influencers, entrepreneurs in business, and green icons dedicated to the mission of promoting environmental progress. EMA is a movement powered by celebrity role-modeling, campaign work, social media messaging and year-round programs. EMA serves as a valuable link between the world of media and the environmental community, working tirelessly to bring the planet’s most pressing issues to the forefront and make true change by inspiring millions of people across the globe to live sustainable lifestyles and to use their voice to help our planet. www.green4ema.org

Attachments 


Kim Bode
MK Advisors
6162992677
kim@8thirtyfour.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
