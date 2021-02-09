Log in
International Trade in Goods: December 2020

02/09/2021 | 05:17am EST
9 February 2021 | 1100 hrs | 021/2021

Provisional figures for registered trade in Malta recorded a trade deficit of €101.5 million during December 2020, compared to a deficit of €37.7 million in the corresponding month of 2019.

International Trade in Goods: December 2020

Cut-off date:

1 February 2021

Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-off date (refer to methodological notes). A trade deficit of €101.5 million was recorded during December 2020, compared to a deficit of €37.7 million in the corresponding month of 2019. Both imports and exports registered decreases of €101.8 million and €165.6 million respectively when compared to the same month of 2019 (Table 1). The major decrease in the value of imports was recorded for mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€66.0 million). On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€65.8 million) and food (€51.7 million) (Table 2).

January-December 2020

During 2020, the trade deficit narrowed by €1,462.3 million when compared to 2019, reaching €2,159.8 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €2,138.4 million and €676.1 million respectively (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in machinery and transport equipment (€1,258.8 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€656.5 million). On the exports side, mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€457.2 million) and machinery and transport equipment (€108.5 million) accounted for the main decreases (Table 2).

Imports from the European Union reached €2,815.4 million, or 53.3 per cent of total imports. There was a decrease of €526.7 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to the same period in 2019. The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from Algeria (€103.4 million) and the United Kingdom (€966.6 million) respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to China (€4.6 million), whereas Italy registered the highest decrease (€119.6 million) (Table 3) ■

€ million

Chart 1. International Trade in Goods - quarterly

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017

2018

period

2019

2020

Trade Deficit

Imports

Exports

Compiled by: Trade Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Trade in goods by period and broad economic category

€ million

Broad economic category

2017p

2018p

2019p

2020p

December

2019p

2020p

Imports

6,126.8

6,281.4

7,420.1

5,281.7

456.1

354.3

Industrial Supplies

1,324.1

1,472.1

1,659.1

1,368.9

112.2

86.6

Primary

126.3

125.7

116.5

83.0

3.1

3.0

Semi-Finished

1,012.3

1,140.9

1,338.0

1,188.3

98.1

78.2

Finished

185.5

205.4

204.5

97.6

11.1

5.4

Capital Goods and Others

1,680.4

1,402.9

2,375.8

1,292.0

46.1

44.2

Consumer Goods

1,350.5

1,471.9

1,554.0

1,418.8

120.9

112.6

Food and Beverages

530.9

546.7

560.3

483.6

41.8

36.2

Durable Goods

469.5

497.3

549.8

481.9

43.1

39.4

Others

350.1

428.0

443.9

453.3

35.9

37.0

Fuels and Lubricants

1,771.7

1,934.5

1,831.2

1,201.9

176.9

110.9

Exports

3,708.0

3,440.9

3,798.0

3,121.9

418.4

252.8

of which:

Exports of Fuels and

1,419.9

986.6

1,128.6

701.1

126.1

60.3

Lubricants

Balance of Trade

-2,418.9

-2,840.6

-3,622.1

-2,159.8

-37.7

-101.5

major commodity group

Chart 2. Percentage distribution of registered trade in December 2020 by major commodity group

Machinery and Transport Equipment

25.9

22.8

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

23.8

31.3

Chemicals

15.3

13.5

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

13.1

10.6

Food

17.3

9.8

Semi-Manufactured Goods

3.1

8.7

Beverages and Tobacco

1.1

2.6

Other Commodities not Mentioned

0.3

0.8

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

per cent

Exports

Imports

Notes:

  1. The commodity breakdown is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 3.
  2. "Other Commodities not Mentioned" includes the commodity groups "Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities", "Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats" and "Crude Materials".
  3. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

2

Table 2. Balance of trade in goods by period and major commodity group

€ million

Major commodity group

2017p

2018p

2019

2020p

December

2019p

2020p

Imports

6,126.8

6,281.4

7,420.1

5,281.7

456.1

354.3

Food

625.1

629.3

611.6

522.3

40.0

34.8

Beverages and Tobacco

95.9

109.8

128.4

104.4

10.3

9.2

Crude Materials

26.2

27.4

36.4

30.1

2.0

2.0

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

1,775.0

1,947.0

1,865.1

1,208.6

176.9

110.9

Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats

9.3

9.7

9.8

9.0

0.7

0.7

Chemicals

521.5

603.1

688.1

671.2

48.0

47.8

Semi-Manufactured Goods

362.0

413.9

441.6

440.6

38.2

30.7

Machinery and Transport Equipment

2,236.2

2,006.4

3,056.2

1,797.4

91.6

80.6

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

470.2

529.6

578.4

494.1

48.0

37.4

Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities

5.3

5.2

4.6

4.0

0.3

0.4

Exports

3,708.0

3,440.9

3,798.0

3,121.9

418.4

252.8

Food

283.4

345.3

287.4

237.4

95.4

43.7

Beverages and Tobacco

38.6

44.6

46.9

41.4

4.3

2.8

Crude Materials

13.4

13.3

10.0

10.5

0.4

0.5

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

1,469.1

1,048.6

1,158.3

701.1

126.1

60.3

Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Chemicals

383.1

387.0

523.6

503.9

51.6

38.6

Semi-Manufactured Goods

150.8

153.8

137.8

100.5

5.9

7.9

Machinery and Transport Equipment

988.0

957.1

1,025.5

917.0

85.6

65.6

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

380.7

488.8

605.8

608.1

48.9

33.2

Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities

0.8

2.5

2.6

1.9

0.1

0.3

Balance of Trade

-2,418.9

-2,840.6

-3,622.1

-2,159.8

-37.7

-101.5

Food

-341.6

-284.0

-324.2

-284.9

55.4

8.9

Beverages and Tobacco

-57.4

-65.2

-81.4

-62.9

-6.0

-6.4

Crude Materials

-12.9

-14.1

-26.4

-19.7

-1.6

-1.5

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

-305.9

-898.5

-706.8

-507.5

-50.8

-50.6

Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats

-9.3

-9.6

-9.7

-9.0

-0.7

-0.7

Chemicals

-138.4

-216.1

-164.5

-167.3

3.6

-9.2

Semi-Manufactured Goods

-211.3

-260.0

-303.7

-340.0

-32.3

-22.8

Machinery and Transport Equipment

-1,248.2

-1,049.3

-2,030.6

-880.4

-6.0

-15.0

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

-89.5

-40.8

27.3

114.0

0.9

-4.2

Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities

-4.5

-2.7

-1.9

-2.0

-0.2

-0.1

p Provisional

Notes:

  1. The commodity breakdown is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 3.
  2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

3

4

Table 3. Direction of trade in goods by period and by region/country

€ million

December

January-December

Region/Country

2019p

2020p

2019p

2020p

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Imports

Exports

Trade

Imports

Exports

Trade

Imports

Exports

Trade

Imports

Exports

Trade

Europe

339.8

105.8

-234.1

245.6

94.8

-150.8

5,598.2

1,693.6

-3,904.6

3,551.6

1,339.6

-2,212.0

of which:

European Union

274.3

96.9

-177.4

198.0

86.5

-111.5

3,559.8

1,568.7

-1,991.1

2,815.4

1,226.7

-1,588.7

of which:

euro area

254.1

83.2

-170.8

187.1

74.4

-112.7

3,170.3

1,298.5

-1,871.8

2,643.6

1,016.8

-1,626.8

of which:

Italy

104.8

12.0

-92.8

83.7

21.8

-61.9

1,255.1

286.9

-968.3

1,016.9

167.3

-849.6

France

39.7

12.6

-27.0

27.4

16.9

-10.5

461.1

269.9

-191.2

329.4

233.6

-95.7

Germany

31.0

46.2

15.2

24.7

24.0

-0.6

508.7

495.3

-13.4

329.8

424.2

94.4

Spain

14.7

2.6

-12.2

18.1

2.9

-15.2

260.4

87.3

-173.1

251.5

34.5

-217.1

Greece

7.0

3.6

-3.4

12.6

0.5

-12.2

203.0

22.8

-180.2

99.1

12.2

-86.9

Netherlands

10.1

2.1

-8.0

9.3

3.8

-5.5

203.9

66.3

-137.6

172.0

52.4

-119.6

EFTA Countries

5.1

1.5

-3.6

4.1

2.3

-1.9

58.7

27.4

-31.3

41.3

19.4

-21.9

of which:

Switzerland

5.0

1.3

-3.7

3.7

2.0

-1.7

41.2

23.6

-17.6

31.8

15.3

-16.5

Other European Countries

60.5

7.3

-53.1

43.5

6.1

-37.4

1,979.7

97.4

-1,882.3

694.9

93.5

-601.4

of which:

United Kingdom*

29.0

2.6

-26.3

29.7

2.6

-27.1

1,363.6

56.2

-1,307.5

397.0

45.8

-351.3

Turkey

12.0

0.9

-11.0

10.4

2.2

-8.2

308.0

29.3

-278.7

182.9

24.1

-158.8

Asia

68.9

157.3

88.3

57.5

76.3

18.8

1,016.5

765.5

-251.0

974.6

719.1

-255.5

of which:

19.7

China

3.3

-16.4

18.3

5.9

-12.4

270.2

37.0

-233.3

371.9

41.6

-330.3

India

11.0

5.6

-5.4

14.4

3.1

-11.3

157.1

21.3

-135.7

180.5

24.3

-156.2

Japan

4.7

56.6

51.8

4.0

21.1

17.0

56.5

161.1

104.7

50.2

128.5

78.3

South Korea

2.9

17.8

15.0

3.7

2.4

-1.4

41.1

77.4

36.4

49.9

33.1

-16.8

Taiwan

3.0

0.4

-2.6

3.2

0.3

-2.8

26.7

8.6

-18.1

24.1

3.9

-20.2

North and Central America

31.0

17.8

-13.2

5.8

13.7

8.0

261.0

186.2

-74.8

264.9

141.9

-123.0

of which:

United States of America

30.2

15.7

-14.5

4.4

9.8

5.5

168.3

159.1

-9.3

116.3

115.3

-1.0

Canada

0.7

1.1

0.4

1.3

2.2

0.9

87.0

15.9

-71.2

146.8

16.8

-129.9

Africa

14.3

57.4

43.1

20.3

24.0

3.7

165.2

436.3

271.1

238.6

389.2

150.6

of which:

Algeria

-

0.8

-0.8

7.7

0.7

-7.0

13.3

32.8

19.5

116.7

11.8

-104.9

Australia and Oceania

0.5

1.1

0.5

0.4

0.2

-0.2

113.8

6.7

-107.2

14.8

4.3

-10.5

South America

1.4

3.2

1.8

1.8

4.0

2.2

24.8

27.2

2.4

22.1

16.5

-5.6

Caribbean and Bahamas Islands

0.0

0.2

0.2

22.9

0.1

-22.7

240.3

6.2

-234.2

214.9

5.5

-209.4

Ships and Aircraft Stores

0.1

75.7

75.6

0.0

39.6

39.6

0.2

676.5

676.3

0.2

505.8

505.6

Grand Total

456.1

418.4

-37.7

354.3

252.8

-101.5

7,420.1

3,798.0

-3,622.1

5,281.7

3,121.9

-2,159.8

  • Provisional
  • For the exclusion/inclusion of the United Kingdom in the European Union computation, refer to methodological note 7 (ii). Notes:
    1. Ranking is based according to top countries of import for the period under review.
    2. Arrivals/Dispatches relate to registered transactions with EU Member States.
    3. Imports/Exports relate to registered transactions with Non-EU Member States (see methodological notes for country groupings).
    4. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
    5. A full list of countries is available on the excel version of this news release:
      https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/View_by_Unit/Unit_A4/International_Trade/Pages/International-Trade-in-Goods.aspx

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 10:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
