|
International Trade in Goods: December 2020
9 February 2021 | 1100 hrs | 021/2021
Provisional figures for registered trade in Malta recorded a trade deficit of €101.5 million during December 2020, compared to a deficit of €37.7 million in the corresponding month of 2019.
International Trade in Goods: December 2020
Cut-off date:
1 February 2021
Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-off date (refer to methodological notes). A trade deficit of €101.5 million was recorded during December 2020, compared to a deficit of €37.7 million in the corresponding month of 2019. Both imports and exports registered decreases of €101.8 million and €165.6 million respectively when compared to the same month of 2019 (Table 1). The major decrease in the value of imports was recorded for mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€66.0 million). On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€65.8 million) and food (€51.7 million) (Table 2).
January-December 2020
During 2020, the trade deficit narrowed by €1,462.3 million when compared to 2019, reaching €2,159.8 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €2,138.4 million and €676.1 million respectively (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in machinery and transport equipment (€1,258.8 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€656.5 million). On the exports side, mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€457.2 million) and machinery and transport equipment (€108.5 million) accounted for the main decreases (Table 2).
Imports from the European Union reached €2,815.4 million, or 53.3 per cent of total imports. There was a decrease of €526.7 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to the same period in 2019. The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from Algeria (€103.4 million) and the United Kingdom (€966.6 million) respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to China (€4.6 million), whereas Italy registered the highest decrease (€119.6 million) (Table 3) ■
Chart 1. International Trade in Goods - quarterly
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
period
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade Deficit
|
|
|
Imports
|
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1. Trade in goods by period and broad economic category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
Broad economic category
|
2017p
|
2018p
|
2019p
|
2020p
|
December
|
|
|
|
2019p
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
6,126.8
|
6,281.4
|
7,420.1
|
5,281.7
|
456.1
|
354.3
|
Industrial Supplies
|
1,324.1
|
1,472.1
|
1,659.1
|
1,368.9
|
112.2
|
86.6
|
Primary
|
126.3
|
125.7
|
116.5
|
83.0
|
3.1
|
3.0
|
Semi-Finished
|
1,012.3
|
1,140.9
|
1,338.0
|
1,188.3
|
98.1
|
78.2
|
Finished
|
185.5
|
205.4
|
204.5
|
97.6
|
11.1
|
5.4
|
Capital Goods and Others
|
1,680.4
|
1,402.9
|
2,375.8
|
1,292.0
|
46.1
|
44.2
|
Consumer Goods
|
1,350.5
|
1,471.9
|
1,554.0
|
1,418.8
|
120.9
|
112.6
|
Food and Beverages
|
530.9
|
546.7
|
560.3
|
483.6
|
41.8
|
36.2
|
Durable Goods
|
469.5
|
497.3
|
549.8
|
481.9
|
43.1
|
39.4
|
Others
|
350.1
|
428.0
|
443.9
|
453.3
|
35.9
|
37.0
|
Fuels and Lubricants
|
1,771.7
|
1,934.5
|
1,831.2
|
1,201.9
|
176.9
|
110.9
|
Exports
|
3,708.0
|
3,440.9
|
3,798.0
|
3,121.9
|
418.4
|
252.8
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports of Fuels and
|
1,419.9
|
986.6
|
1,128.6
|
701.1
|
126.1
|
60.3
|
Lubricants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance of Trade
|
-2,418.9
|
-2,840.6
|
-3,622.1
|
-2,159.8
|
-37.7
|
-101.5
Chart 2. Percentage distribution of registered trade in December 2020 by major commodity group
|
Machinery and Transport Equipment
|
25.9
|
|
22.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
31.3
|
|
Chemicals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles
|
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food
|
|
|
|
|
17.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semi-Manufactured Goods
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages and Tobacco
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Commodities not Mentioned
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
15
|
|
20
|
25
|
30
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
per cent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
|
Imports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The commodity breakdown is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 3.
-
"Other Commodities not Mentioned" includes the commodity groups "Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities", "Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats" and "Crude Materials".
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 2. Balance of trade in goods by period and major commodity group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major commodity group
|
2017p
|
2018p
|
2019
|
2020p
|
December
|
|
|
2019p
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
6,126.8
|
6,281.4
|
7,420.1
|
5,281.7
|
456.1
|
354.3
|
Food
|
625.1
|
629.3
|
611.6
|
522.3
|
40.0
|
34.8
|
Beverages and Tobacco
|
95.9
|
109.8
|
128.4
|
104.4
|
10.3
|
9.2
|
Crude Materials
|
26.2
|
27.4
|
36.4
|
30.1
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials
|
1,775.0
|
1,947.0
|
1,865.1
|
1,208.6
|
176.9
|
110.9
|
Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats
|
9.3
|
9.7
|
9.8
|
9.0
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
Chemicals
|
521.5
|
603.1
|
688.1
|
671.2
|
48.0
|
47.8
|
Semi-Manufactured Goods
|
362.0
|
413.9
|
441.6
|
440.6
|
38.2
|
30.7
|
Machinery and Transport Equipment
|
2,236.2
|
2,006.4
|
3,056.2
|
1,797.4
|
91.6
|
80.6
|
Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles
|
470.2
|
529.6
|
578.4
|
494.1
|
48.0
|
37.4
|
Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
4.6
|
4.0
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
3,708.0
|
3,440.9
|
3,798.0
|
3,121.9
|
418.4
|
252.8
|
Food
|
283.4
|
345.3
|
287.4
|
237.4
|
95.4
|
43.7
|
Beverages and Tobacco
|
38.6
|
44.6
|
46.9
|
41.4
|
4.3
|
2.8
|
Crude Materials
|
13.4
|
13.3
|
10.0
|
10.5
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials
|
1,469.1
|
1,048.6
|
1,158.3
|
701.1
|
126.1
|
60.3
|
Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Chemicals
|
383.1
|
387.0
|
523.6
|
503.9
|
51.6
|
38.6
|
Semi-Manufactured Goods
|
150.8
|
153.8
|
137.8
|
100.5
|
5.9
|
7.9
|
Machinery and Transport Equipment
|
988.0
|
957.1
|
1,025.5
|
917.0
|
85.6
|
65.6
|
Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles
|
380.7
|
488.8
|
605.8
|
608.1
|
48.9
|
33.2
|
Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities
|
0.8
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
1.9
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance of Trade
|
-2,418.9
|
-2,840.6
|
-3,622.1
|
-2,159.8
|
-37.7
|
-101.5
|
Food
|
-341.6
|
-284.0
|
-324.2
|
-284.9
|
55.4
|
8.9
|
Beverages and Tobacco
|
-57.4
|
-65.2
|
-81.4
|
-62.9
|
-6.0
|
-6.4
|
Crude Materials
|
-12.9
|
-14.1
|
-26.4
|
-19.7
|
-1.6
|
-1.5
|
Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials
|
-305.9
|
-898.5
|
-706.8
|
-507.5
|
-50.8
|
-50.6
|
Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats
|
-9.3
|
-9.6
|
-9.7
|
-9.0
|
-0.7
|
-0.7
|
Chemicals
|
-138.4
|
-216.1
|
-164.5
|
-167.3
|
3.6
|
-9.2
|
Semi-Manufactured Goods
|
-211.3
|
-260.0
|
-303.7
|
-340.0
|
-32.3
|
-22.8
|
Machinery and Transport Equipment
|
-1,248.2
|
-1,049.3
|
-2,030.6
|
-880.4
|
-6.0
|
-15.0
|
Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles
|
-89.5
|
-40.8
|
27.3
|
114.0
|
0.9
|
-4.2
|
Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities
|
-4.5
|
-2.7
|
-1.9
|
-2.0
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Provisional
Notes:
-
The commodity breakdown is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 3.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
|
|
|
|
Table 3. Direction of trade in goods by period and by region/country
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-December
|
|
|
Region/Country
|
|
2019p
|
|
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
2019p
|
|
|
2020p
|
|
|
Arrivals/
|
Dispatches/
|
Balance of
|
Arrivals/
|
Dispatches/
|
Balance of
|
Arrivals/
|
|
Dispatches/
|
Balance of
|
Arrivals/
|
Dispatches/
|
Balance of
|
|
Imports
|
Exports
|
Trade
|
Imports
|
Exports
|
Trade
|
Imports
|
|
Exports
|
Trade
|
Imports
|
Exports
|
Trade
|
Europe
|
339.8
|
105.8
|
-234.1
|
245.6
|
94.8
|
-150.8
|
5,598.2
|
|
1,693.6
|
-3,904.6
|
3,551.6
|
1,339.6
|
-2,212.0
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Union
|
274.3
|
96.9
|
-177.4
|
198.0
|
86.5
|
-111.5
|
3,559.8
|
|
1,568.7
|
-1,991.1
|
2,815.4
|
1,226.7
|
-1,588.7
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
euro area
|
254.1
|
83.2
|
-170.8
|
187.1
|
74.4
|
-112.7
|
3,170.3
|
|
1,298.5
|
-1,871.8
|
2,643.6
|
1,016.8
|
-1,626.8
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Italy
|
104.8
|
12.0
|
-92.8
|
83.7
|
21.8
|
-61.9
|
1,255.1
|
|
286.9
|
-968.3
|
1,016.9
|
167.3
|
-849.6
|
France
|
39.7
|
12.6
|
-27.0
|
27.4
|
16.9
|
-10.5
|
461.1
|
|
269.9
|
-191.2
|
329.4
|
233.6
|
-95.7
|
Germany
|
31.0
|
46.2
|
15.2
|
24.7
|
24.0
|
-0.6
|
508.7
|
|
495.3
|
-13.4
|
329.8
|
424.2
|
94.4
|
Spain
|
14.7
|
2.6
|
-12.2
|
18.1
|
2.9
|
-15.2
|
260.4
|
|
87.3
|
-173.1
|
251.5
|
34.5
|
-217.1
|
Greece
|
7.0
|
3.6
|
-3.4
|
12.6
|
0.5
|
-12.2
|
203.0
|
|
22.8
|
-180.2
|
99.1
|
12.2
|
-86.9
|
Netherlands
|
10.1
|
2.1
|
-8.0
|
9.3
|
3.8
|
-5.5
|
203.9
|
|
66.3
|
-137.6
|
172.0
|
52.4
|
-119.6
|
EFTA Countries
|
5.1
|
1.5
|
-3.6
|
4.1
|
2.3
|
-1.9
|
58.7
|
|
27.4
|
-31.3
|
41.3
|
19.4
|
-21.9
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Switzerland
|
5.0
|
1.3
|
-3.7
|
3.7
|
2.0
|
-1.7
|
41.2
|
|
23.6
|
-17.6
|
31.8
|
15.3
|
-16.5
|
Other European Countries
|
60.5
|
7.3
|
-53.1
|
43.5
|
6.1
|
-37.4
|
1,979.7
|
|
97.4
|
-1,882.3
|
694.9
|
93.5
|
-601.4
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom*
|
29.0
|
2.6
|
-26.3
|
29.7
|
2.6
|
-27.1
|
1,363.6
|
|
56.2
|
-1,307.5
|
397.0
|
45.8
|
-351.3
|
Turkey
|
12.0
|
0.9
|
-11.0
|
10.4
|
2.2
|
-8.2
|
308.0
|
|
29.3
|
-278.7
|
182.9
|
24.1
|
-158.8
|
Asia
|
68.9
|
157.3
|
88.3
|
57.5
|
76.3
|
18.8
|
1,016.5
|
|
765.5
|
-251.0
|
974.6
|
719.1
|
-255.5
|
of which:
|
19.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
3.3
|
-16.4
|
18.3
|
5.9
|
-12.4
|
270.2
|
|
37.0
|
-233.3
|
371.9
|
41.6
|
-330.3
|
India
|
11.0
|
5.6
|
-5.4
|
14.4
|
3.1
|
-11.3
|
157.1
|
|
21.3
|
-135.7
|
180.5
|
24.3
|
-156.2
|
Japan
|
4.7
|
56.6
|
51.8
|
4.0
|
21.1
|
17.0
|
56.5
|
|
161.1
|
104.7
|
50.2
|
128.5
|
78.3
|
South Korea
|
2.9
|
17.8
|
15.0
|
3.7
|
2.4
|
-1.4
|
41.1
|
|
77.4
|
36.4
|
49.9
|
33.1
|
-16.8
|
Taiwan
|
3.0
|
0.4
|
-2.6
|
3.2
|
0.3
|
-2.8
|
26.7
|
|
8.6
|
-18.1
|
24.1
|
3.9
|
-20.2
|
North and Central America
|
31.0
|
17.8
|
-13.2
|
5.8
|
13.7
|
8.0
|
261.0
|
|
186.2
|
-74.8
|
264.9
|
141.9
|
-123.0
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States of America
|
30.2
|
15.7
|
-14.5
|
4.4
|
9.8
|
5.5
|
168.3
|
|
159.1
|
-9.3
|
116.3
|
115.3
|
-1.0
|
Canada
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
1.3
|
2.2
|
0.9
|
87.0
|
|
15.9
|
-71.2
|
146.8
|
16.8
|
-129.9
|
Africa
|
14.3
|
57.4
|
43.1
|
20.3
|
24.0
|
3.7
|
165.2
|
|
436.3
|
271.1
|
238.6
|
389.2
|
150.6
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Algeria
|
-
|
0.8
|
-0.8
|
7.7
|
0.7
|
-7.0
|
13.3
|
|
32.8
|
19.5
|
116.7
|
11.8
|
-104.9
|
Australia and Oceania
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
113.8
|
|
6.7
|
-107.2
|
14.8
|
4.3
|
-10.5
|
South America
|
1.4
|
3.2
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
4.0
|
2.2
|
24.8
|
|
27.2
|
2.4
|
22.1
|
16.5
|
-5.6
|
Caribbean and Bahamas Islands
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
22.9
|
0.1
|
-22.7
|
240.3
|
|
6.2
|
-234.2
|
214.9
|
5.5
|
-209.4
|
Ships and Aircraft Stores
|
0.1
|
75.7
|
75.6
|
0.0
|
39.6
|
39.6
|
0.2
|
|
676.5
|
676.3
|
0.2
|
505.8
|
505.6
|
Grand Total
|
456.1
|
418.4
|
-37.7
|
354.3
|
252.8
|
-101.5
|
7,420.1
|
|
3,798.0
|
-3,622.1
|
5,281.7
|
3,121.9
|
-2,159.8
-
For the exclusion/inclusion of the United Kingdom in the European Union computation, refer to methodological note 7 (ii). Notes:
-
-
Ranking is based according to top countries of import for the period under review.
-
Arrivals/Dispatches relate to registered transactions with EU Member States.
-
Imports/Exports relate to registered transactions with Non-EU Member States (see methodological notes for country groupings).
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
-
A full list of countries is available on the excel version of this news release:
https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/View_by_Unit/Unit_A4/International_Trade/Pages/International-Trade-in-Goods.aspx
|
|