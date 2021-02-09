International Trade in Goods: December 2020

Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-off date (refer to methodological notes). A trade deficit of €101.5 million was recorded during December 2020, compared to a deficit of €37.7 million in the corresponding month of 2019. Both imports and exports registered decreases of €101.8 million and €165.6 million respectively when compared to the same month of 2019 (Table 1). The major decrease in the value of imports was recorded for mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€66.0 million). On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€65.8 million) and food (€51.7 million) (Table 2).

January-December 2020

During 2020, the trade deficit narrowed by €1,462.3 million when compared to 2019, reaching €2,159.8 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €2,138.4 million and €676.1 million respectively (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in machinery and transport equipment (€1,258.8 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€656.5 million). On the exports side, mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€457.2 million) and machinery and transport equipment (€108.5 million) accounted for the main decreases (Table 2).

Imports from the European Union reached €2,815.4 million, or 53.3 per cent of total imports. There was a decrease of €526.7 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to the same period in 2019. The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from Algeria (€103.4 million) and the United Kingdom (€966.6 million) respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to China (€4.6 million), whereas Italy registered the highest decrease (€119.6 million) (Table 3) ■