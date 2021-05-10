International Trade in Goods: March 2021

Total Trade in Goods: March 2021

Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-oﬀ date. Provisional data recorded a total trade in goods deﬁ cit of €165.6 million during March 2021, compared to a deﬁ cit of €190.9 million in the corresponding month of 2020. Imports amounted to €423.0 million, while exports totalled €257.4 million. This represents a decline of €48.5 million and €23.2 million, respectively, over the same month of the previous year (Table 1). The decrease in the value of imports was primarily due to Machinery and transport equipment (€103.2 million), partly oﬀ set by increases in Chemicals (€25.8 million), Miscellaneous manufactured articles (€15.1 million) and Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€13.9 million). On the exports side, the main drop was registered in Machinery and transport equipment (€50.6 million), which exceeded the rise in Miscellaneous manufactured articles (€17.0 million) and Chemicals (€15.9 million)(Table 3).

Total Trade in Goods: January-March 2021

During the ﬁ rst quarter of the year, the total trade in goods deﬁ cit narrowed by €219.7 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2020, reaching €388.7 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €414.9 million and €195.2 million, respectively, and amounted to €1,145.4 million and €756.7 million (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in Machinery and transport equipment (€277.7 million) and Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€117.3 million). On the exports side, Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€131.5 million) and Machinery and transport equipment (€71.2 million) accounted for the main declines (Table 3).