|
International Trade in Goods: March 2021
10 May 2021 | 1100 hrs | 085/2021
Provisional ﬁ gures for registered trade in goods for Malta recorded a deﬁ cit of €165.6 million during March 2021, compared to a deﬁ cit of €190.9 million in the corresponding month of 2020.
International Trade in Goods: March 2021
Total Trade in Goods: March 2021
Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-oﬀ date. Provisional data recorded a total trade in goods deﬁ cit of €165.6 million during March 2021, compared to a deﬁ cit of €190.9 million in the corresponding month of 2020. Imports amounted to €423.0 million, while exports totalled €257.4 million. This represents a decline of €48.5 million and €23.2 million, respectively, over the same month of the previous year (Table 1). The decrease in the value of imports was primarily due to Machinery and transport equipment (€103.2 million), partly oﬀ set by increases in Chemicals (€25.8 million), Miscellaneous manufactured articles (€15.1 million) and Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€13.9 million). On the exports side, the main drop was registered in Machinery and transport equipment (€50.6 million), which exceeded the rise in Miscellaneous manufactured articles (€17.0 million) and Chemicals (€15.9 million)(Table 3).
Total Trade in Goods: January-March 2021
During the ﬁ rst quarter of the year, the total trade in goods deﬁ cit narrowed by €219.7 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2020, reaching €388.7 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €414.9 million and €195.2 million, respectively, and amounted to €1,145.4 million and €756.7 million (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in Machinery and transport equipment (€277.7 million) and Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€117.3 million). On the exports side, Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€131.5 million) and Machinery and transport equipment (€71.2 million) accounted for the main declines (Table 3).
Chart 1. Total Trade in Goods - quarterly
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade Deficit
|
|
Imports
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
The major import partners were the European Union (59.2 per cent) and Asia (21.9 per cent). Similarly, exports were mostly directed to the European Union (45.5 per cent) and Asia (18.8 per cent). The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from Greece (€40.7 million) and China (€87.3 million), respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to Italy (€31.7 million), whereas Germany reported the highest decrease (€72.5 million) (Table 4).
Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1: March 2021
In March, the deficit of trade in goods excluding specific chapters amounted to €107.6 million, compared to a deficit of €80.4 million recorded in the same month of 2020. Imports and exports amounted to €314.8 million and €207.2 million, respectively, thus increasing by 17.5 per cent and 10.5 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 1).
Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1: January-March 2021
During the first three months of 2021, the deficit of trade in goods excluding specific chapters narrowed by €26.1 million when compared to the same period of 2020, reaching €228.7 million. Both imports and exports declined by 3.9 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively, and amounted to €793.3 million and €564.6 million (Table 1).
Chart 2. Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1 - quarterly
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade Deficit
|
|
|
Imports
|
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Data excluding Mineral oils, fuels and products (Chapter 27), Aircrafts/spacecrafts and parts thereof (Chapter 88) and Ships, boats and floating structures (Chapter 89). See methodological note 8.
Table 1. Trade in Goods by period and trade flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
March
|
|
|
January-March
|
|
Trade flow
|
2019p
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
|
|
change
|
2020p
|
2021p
|
2020p
|
2021p
|
|
|
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
7,409.2
|
5,349.8
|
-27.8
|
471.5
|
423.0
|
-10.3
|
1,560.3
|
1,145.4
|
-26.6
|
Imports excluding specific chapters1
|
3,667.8
|
3,295.5
|
-10.1
|
268.0
|
314.8
|
17.5
|
825.3
|
793.3
|
-3.9
|
Exports
|
3,788.9
|
3,353.0
|
-11.5
|
280.6
|
257.4
|
-8.3
|
951.9
|
756.7
|
-20.5
|
Exports excluding specific chapters1
|
2,449.3
|
2,310.5
|
-5.7
|
187.6
|
207.2
|
10.5
|
570.4
|
564.6
|
-1.0
|
Balance of Trade
|
-3,620.3
|
-1,996.8
|
-44.8
|
-190.9
|
-165.6
|
-13.3
|
-608.4
|
-388.7
|
-36.1
|
Balance of Trade excluding specific chapters1
|
-1,218.4
|
-985.0
|
-19.2
|
-80.4
|
-107.6
|
33.9
|
-254.8
|
-228.7
|
-10.3
-
Data excluding chapters 27, 88 and 89. See methodological note 8. Notes: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Chart 3. Percentage change of Trade in Goods over the corresponding month of the previous year
120
100
80
60
40
20
0 -20-40-60
|
J
|
F
|
M
|
A
|
M
|
J
|
J
|
A
|
S
|
O
|
N
|
D
|
J
|
F
|
M
|
A
|
M
|
J
|
J
|
A
|
S
|
O
|
N
|
D
|
J
|
F
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports excluding specific chapters
|
|
|
|
Exports excluding specific chapters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
Table 2. Total Trade in Goods by period and broad economic category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
Broad economic category
|
2019p
|
2020p
|
percentage
|
|
March
|
|
|
January-March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
|
|
change
|
2020p
|
2021p
|
2020p
|
2021p
|
|
|
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
7,409.2
|
5,349.8
|
-27.8
|
471.5
|
423.0
|
-10.3
|
1,560.3
|
1,145.4
|
-26.6
|
Industrial supplies
|
1,639.1
|
1,379.6
|
-15.8
|
110.1
|
141.1
|
28.1
|
342.4
|
349.0
|
1.9
|
Primary
|
116.5
|
84.3
|
-27.6
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
12.4
|
12.4
|
11.5
|
-7.2
|
Semi-finished
|
1,318.1
|
1,196.7
|
-9.2
|
94.8
|
129.2
|
36.3
|
286.4
|
314.6
|
9.9
|
Finished
|
204.5
|
98.5
|
-51.8
|
10.2
|
6.1
|
-39.7
|
43.7
|
22.9
|
-47.5
|
Capital goods and others
|
2,375.0
|
1,314.9
|
-44.6
|
150.6
|
42.4
|
-71.8
|
444.0
|
179.4
|
-59.6
|
Consumer goods
|
1,553.0
|
1,443.6
|
-7.0
|
118.4
|
133.3
|
12.6
|
372.0
|
331.3
|
-10.9
|
Food and beverages
|
559.8
|
498.5
|
-11.0
|
44.7
|
40.5
|
-9.3
|
127.5
|
101.9
|
-20.1
|
Durable goods
|
549.5
|
488.9
|
-11.0
|
37.4
|
52.1
|
39.3
|
124.1
|
120.9
|
-2.6
|
Others
|
443.6
|
456.2
|
2.8
|
36.3
|
40.7
|
12.1
|
120.4
|
108.6
|
-9.9
|
Fuels and lubricants
|
1,842.1
|
1,211.7
|
-34.2
|
92.4
|
106.2
|
14.9
|
401.8
|
285.6
|
-28.9
|
Exports
|
3,788.9
|
3,353.0
|
-11.5
|
280.6
|
257.4
|
-8.3
|
951.9
|
756.7
|
-20.5
|
Industrial supplies
|
1,386.4
|
1,165.5
|
-15.9
|
122.9
|
126.9
|
3.3
|
353.1
|
328.5
|
-7.0
|
Primary
|
14.3
|
10.4
|
-27.2
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
43.4
|
3.1
|
5.8
|
90.1
|
Semi-finished
|
1,143.4
|
1,026.4
|
-10.2
|
97.3
|
119.9
|
23.2
|
262.3
|
303.3
|
15.6
|
Finished
|
228.7
|
128.6
|
-43.8
|
24.5
|
5.5
|
-77.4
|
87.7
|
19.4
|
-77.9
|
Capital goods and others
|
288.4
|
307.6
|
6.7
|
42.2
|
22.3
|
-47.1
|
86.1
|
95.4
|
10.8
|
Consumer goods
|
985.5
|
999.6
|
1.4
|
68.3
|
64.1
|
-6.1
|
237.6
|
189.3
|
-20.4
|
Food and beverages
|
302.3
|
285.3
|
-5.6
|
7.2
|
7.5
|
4.2
|
50.1
|
16.2
|
-67.6
|
Durable goods
|
262.4
|
230.2
|
-12.3
|
20.7
|
20.1
|
-2.8
|
72.9
|
59.3
|
-18.6
|
Others
|
420.8
|
484.0
|
15.0
|
40.5
|
36.6
|
-9.6
|
114.6
|
113.7
|
-0.8
|
Fuels and lubricants
|
1,128.6
|
880.3
|
-22.0
|
47.1
|
44.0
|
-6.6
|
275.1
|
143.6
|
-47.8
|
Balance of Trade
|
-3,620.3
|
-1,996.8
|
-44.8
|
-190.9
|
-165.6
|
-13.3
|
-608.4
|
-388.7
|
-36.1
Table 3. Total Trade in Goods by period and major commodity group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major commodity group
|
p
|
p
|
percentage
|
|
March
|
|
|
January-March
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
change
|
p
|
p
|
percentage
|
p
|
p
|
percentage
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
change
|
2020
|
2021
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
7,409.2
|
5,349.8
|
-27.8
|
471.5
|
423.0
|
-10.3
|
1,560.3
|
1,145.4
|
-26.6
|
Food
|
611.4
|
538.3
|
-12.0
|
44.1
|
38.6
|
-12.4
|
124.8
|
97.8
|
-21.6
|
Beverages and tobacco
|
128.1
|
104.7
|
-18.3
|
8.9
|
9.2
|
3.7
|
26.7
|
22.2
|
-17.0
|
Crude materials
|
36.3
|
30.8
|
-15.0
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
-8.2
|
8.2
|
7.3
|
-11.1
|
Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials
|
1,858.3
|
1,218.4
|
-34.4
|
92.4
|
106.3
|
14.9
|
403.3
|
286.0
|
-29.1
|
Animal and vegetable oils and fats
|
9.7
|
9.2
|
-6.0
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
9.2
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
-0.1
|
Chemicals
|
682.9
|
671.3
|
-1.7
|
48.7
|
74.5
|
52.9
|
153.3
|
170.6
|
11.3
|
Semi-manufactured goods
|
440.6
|
445.6
|
1.1
|
38.9
|
44.2
|
13.5
|
112.0
|
113.4
|
1.3
|
Machinery and transport equipment
|
3,055.3
|
1,822.0
|
-40.4
|
196.0
|
92.8
|
-52.6
|
595.1
|
317.4
|
-46.7
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
582.0
|
505.5
|
-13.1
|
38.5
|
53.6
|
39.4
|
133.7
|
127.3
|
-4.8
|
Miscellaneous transactions and commodities
|
4.6
|
4.0
|
-13.1
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
-7.9
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
11.6
|
Exports
|
3,788.9
|
3,353.0
|
-11.5
|
280.6
|
257.4
|
-8.3
|
951.9
|
756.7
|
-20.5
|
Food
|
287.4
|
283.8
|
-1.3
|
6.4
|
7.6
|
18.3
|
46.9
|
15.6
|
-66.6
|
Beverages and tobacco
|
46.9
|
41.4
|
-11.8
|
7.8
|
2.0
|
-74.8
|
16.5
|
6.0
|
-63.5
|
Crude materials
|
10.0
|
10.4
|
4.5
|
1.1
|
1.5
|
36.0
|
3.1
|
5.8
|
87.5
|
Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials
|
1,158.3
|
880.3
|
-24.0
|
47.1
|
44.0
|
-6.6
|
275.1
|
143.6
|
-47.8
|
Animal and vegetable oils and fats
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-
|
Chemicals
|
496.4
|
487.0
|
-1.9
|
32.1
|
48.0
|
49.6
|
90.9
|
136.1
|
49.7
|
Semi-manufactured goods
|
137.8
|
102.4
|
-25.7
|
9.3
|
11.3
|
21.0
|
28.3
|
32.5
|
14.7
|
Machinery and transport equipment
|
1,025.5
|
918.5
|
-10.4
|
124.8
|
74.2
|
-40.5
|
314.1
|
242.9
|
-22.7
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
623.9
|
627.1
|
0.5
|
51.8
|
68.8
|
32.9
|
176.7
|
173.7
|
-1.7
|
Miscellaneous transactions and commodities
|
2.6
|
1.9
|
-26.6
|
0.1
|
-
|
-100.0
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
57.0
|
Balance of Trade
|
-3,620.3
|
-1,996.8
|
-44.8
|
-190.9
|
-165.6
|
-13.3
|
-608.4
|
-388.7
|
-36.1
|
Food
|
-324.0
|
-254.5
|
-21.5
|
-37.7
|
-31.0
|
-17.7
|
-78.0
|
-82.2
|
5.4
|
Beverages and tobacco
|
-81.2
|
-63.3
|
-22.0
|
-1.0
|
-7.2
|
598.7
|
-10.2
|
-16.1
|
58.5
|
Crude materials
|
-26.3
|
-20.4
|
-22.4
|
-1.6
|
-1.0
|
-38.8
|
-5.1
|
-1.4
|
-71.8
|
Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials
|
-700.0
|
-338.1
|
-51.7
|
-45.3
|
-62.3
|
37.4
|
-128.2
|
-142.5
|
11.1
|
Animal and vegetable oils and fats
|
-9.7
|
-9.1
|
-6.0
|
-1.0
|
-1.1
|
9.1
|
-2.4
|
-2.4
|
-1.0
|
Chemicals
|
-186.5
|
-184.3
|
-1.2
|
-16.7
|
-26.5
|
59.1
|
-62.4
|
-34.6
|
-44.6
|
Semi-manufactured goods
|
-302.8
|
-343.2
|
13.3
|
-29.6
|
-32.9
|
11.1
|
-83.6
|
-80.9
|
-3.3
|
Machinery and transport equipment
|
-2,029.8
|
-903.5
|
-55.5
|
-71.1
|
-18.6
|
-73.9
|
-281.0
|
-74.5
|
-73.5
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
41.9
|
121.7
|
190.1
|
13.3
|
15.2
|
14.1
|
43.0
|
46.4
|
7.9
|
Miscellaneous transactions and commodities
|
-1.9
|
-2.0
|
5.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
31.2
|
-0.6
|
-0.5
|
-15.5
-
Provisional Notes:
-
-
The commodity grouping is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 4.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:17:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|