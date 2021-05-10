Log in
International Trade in Goods: March 2021

05/10/2021 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10 May 2021 | 1100 hrs | 085/2021

Provisional ﬁ gures for registered trade in goods for Malta recorded a deﬁ cit of €165.6 million during March 2021, compared to a deﬁ cit of €190.9 million in the corresponding month of 2020.

International Trade in Goods: March 2021

Cut-oﬀ date: 1 May 2021

Total Trade in Goods: March 2021

Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-oﬀ date. Provisional data recorded a total trade in goods deﬁ cit of €165.6 million during March 2021, compared to a deﬁ cit of €190.9 million in the corresponding month of 2020. Imports amounted to €423.0 million, while exports totalled €257.4 million. This represents a decline of €48.5 million and €23.2 million, respectively, over the same month of the previous year (Table 1). The decrease in the value of imports was primarily due to Machinery and transport equipment (€103.2 million), partly oﬀ set by increases in Chemicals (€25.8 million), Miscellaneous manufactured articles (€15.1 million) and Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€13.9 million). On the exports side, the main drop was registered in Machinery and transport equipment (€50.6 million), which exceeded the rise in Miscellaneous manufactured articles (€17.0 million) and Chemicals (€15.9 million)(Table 3).

Total Trade in Goods: January-March 2021

During the ﬁ rst quarter of the year, the total trade in goods deﬁ cit narrowed by €219.7 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2020, reaching €388.7 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €414.9 million and €195.2 million, respectively, and amounted to €1,145.4 million and €756.7 million (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in Machinery and transport equipment (€277.7 million) and Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€117.3 million). On the exports side, Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€131.5 million) and Machinery and transport equipment (€71.2 million) accounted for the main declines (Table 3).

Chart 1. Total Trade in Goods - quarterly

€ million

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2018

2019

2020

2021

period

Trade Deficit

Imports

Exports

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Trade Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

The major import partners were the European Union (59.2 per cent) and Asia (21.9 per cent). Similarly, exports were mostly directed to the European Union (45.5 per cent) and Asia (18.8 per cent). The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from Greece (€40.7 million) and China (€87.3 million), respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to Italy (€31.7 million), whereas Germany reported the highest decrease (€72.5 million) (Table 4).

Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1: March 2021

In March, the deficit of trade in goods excluding specific chapters amounted to €107.6 million, compared to a deficit of €80.4 million recorded in the same month of 2020. Imports and exports amounted to €314.8 million and €207.2 million, respectively, thus increasing by 17.5 per cent and 10.5 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 1).

Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1: January-March 2021

During the first three months of 2021, the deficit of trade in goods excluding specific chapters narrowed by €26.1 million when compared to the same period of 2020, reaching €228.7 million. Both imports and exports declined by 3.9 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively, and amounted to €793.3 million and €564.6 million (Table 1).

€ million

Chart 2. Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1 - quarterly

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2018

2019

2020

2021

period

Trade Deficit

Imports

Exports

1 Data excluding Mineral oils, fuels and products (Chapter 27), Aircrafts/spacecrafts and parts thereof (Chapter 88) and Ships, boats and floating structures (Chapter 89). See methodological note 8.

2

Table 1. Trade in Goods by period and trade flow

€ million

percentage

March

January-March

Trade flow

2019p

2020p

percentage

percentage

change

2020p

2021p

2020p

2021p

change

change

Imports

7,409.2

5,349.8

-27.8

471.5

423.0

-10.3

1,560.3

1,145.4

-26.6

Imports excluding specific chapters1

3,667.8

3,295.5

-10.1

268.0

314.8

17.5

825.3

793.3

-3.9

Exports

3,788.9

3,353.0

-11.5

280.6

257.4

-8.3

951.9

756.7

-20.5

Exports excluding specific chapters1

2,449.3

2,310.5

-5.7

187.6

207.2

10.5

570.4

564.6

-1.0

Balance of Trade

-3,620.3

-1,996.8

-44.8

-190.9

-165.6

-13.3

-608.4

-388.7

-36.1

Balance of Trade excluding specific chapters1

-1,218.4

-985.0

-19.2

-80.4

-107.6

33.9

-254.8

-228.7

-10.3

  • Provisional
  • Data excluding chapters 27, 88 and 89. See methodological note 8. Notes: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Chart 3. Percentage change of Trade in Goods over the corresponding month of the previous year

per cent

120

100

80

60

40

20

0 -20-40-60

J

F

M

A

M

J

J

A

S

O

N

D

J

F

M

A

M

J

J

A

S

O

N

D

J

F

M

2019

period

2020

2021

Imports

Exports

Imports excluding specific chapters

Exports excluding specific chapters

3

4

Table 2. Total Trade in Goods by period and broad economic category

€ million

Broad economic category

2019p

2020p

percentage

March

January-March

percentage

percentage

change

2020p

2021p

2020p

2021p

change

change

Imports

7,409.2

5,349.8

-27.8

471.5

423.0

-10.3

1,560.3

1,145.4

-26.6

Industrial supplies

1,639.1

1,379.6

-15.8

110.1

141.1

28.1

342.4

349.0

1.9

Primary

116.5

84.3

-27.6

5.1

5.7

12.4

12.4

11.5

-7.2

Semi-finished

1,318.1

1,196.7

-9.2

94.8

129.2

36.3

286.4

314.6

9.9

Finished

204.5

98.5

-51.8

10.2

6.1

-39.7

43.7

22.9

-47.5

Capital goods and others

2,375.0

1,314.9

-44.6

150.6

42.4

-71.8

444.0

179.4

-59.6

Consumer goods

1,553.0

1,443.6

-7.0

118.4

133.3

12.6

372.0

331.3

-10.9

Food and beverages

559.8

498.5

-11.0

44.7

40.5

-9.3

127.5

101.9

-20.1

Durable goods

549.5

488.9

-11.0

37.4

52.1

39.3

124.1

120.9

-2.6

Others

443.6

456.2

2.8

36.3

40.7

12.1

120.4

108.6

-9.9

Fuels and lubricants

1,842.1

1,211.7

-34.2

92.4

106.2

14.9

401.8

285.6

-28.9

Exports

3,788.9

3,353.0

-11.5

280.6

257.4

-8.3

951.9

756.7

-20.5

Industrial supplies

1,386.4

1,165.5

-15.9

122.9

126.9

3.3

353.1

328.5

-7.0

Primary

14.3

10.4

-27.2

1.0

1.5

43.4

3.1

5.8

90.1

Semi-finished

1,143.4

1,026.4

-10.2

97.3

119.9

23.2

262.3

303.3

15.6

Finished

228.7

128.6

-43.8

24.5

5.5

-77.4

87.7

19.4

-77.9

Capital goods and others

288.4

307.6

6.7

42.2

22.3

-47.1

86.1

95.4

10.8

Consumer goods

985.5

999.6

1.4

68.3

64.1

-6.1

237.6

189.3

-20.4

Food and beverages

302.3

285.3

-5.6

7.2

7.5

4.2

50.1

16.2

-67.6

Durable goods

262.4

230.2

-12.3

20.7

20.1

-2.8

72.9

59.3

-18.6

Others

420.8

484.0

15.0

40.5

36.6

-9.6

114.6

113.7

-0.8

Fuels and lubricants

1,128.6

880.3

-22.0

47.1

44.0

-6.6

275.1

143.6

-47.8

Balance of Trade

-3,620.3

-1,996.8

-44.8

-190.9

-165.6

-13.3

-608.4

-388.7

-36.1

Table 3. Total Trade in Goods by period and major commodity group

€ million

Major commodity group

p

p

percentage

March

January-March

2019

2020

change

p

p

percentage

p

p

percentage

2020

2021

change

2020

2021

change

Imports

7,409.2

5,349.8

-27.8

471.5

423.0

-10.3

1,560.3

1,145.4

-26.6

Food

611.4

538.3

-12.0

44.1

38.6

-12.4

124.8

97.8

-21.6

Beverages and tobacco

128.1

104.7

-18.3

8.9

9.2

3.7

26.7

22.2

-17.0

Crude materials

36.3

30.8

-15.0

2.7

2.4

-8.2

8.2

7.3

-11.1

Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials

1,858.3

1,218.4

-34.4

92.4

106.3

14.9

403.3

286.0

-29.1

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

9.7

9.2

-6.0

1.0

1.1

9.2

2.4

2.4

-0.1

Chemicals

682.9

671.3

-1.7

48.7

74.5

52.9

153.3

170.6

11.3

Semi-manufactured goods

440.6

445.6

1.1

38.9

44.2

13.5

112.0

113.4

1.3

Machinery and transport equipment

3,055.3

1,822.0

-40.4

196.0

92.8

-52.6

595.1

317.4

-46.7

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

582.0

505.5

-13.1

38.5

53.6

39.4

133.7

127.3

-4.8

Miscellaneous transactions and commodities

4.6

4.0

-13.1

0.3

0.3

-7.9

0.9

1.0

11.6

Exports

3,788.9

3,353.0

-11.5

280.6

257.4

-8.3

951.9

756.7

-20.5

Food

287.4

283.8

-1.3

6.4

7.6

18.3

46.9

15.6

-66.6

Beverages and tobacco

46.9

41.4

-11.8

7.8

2.0

-74.8

16.5

6.0

-63.5

Crude materials

10.0

10.4

4.5

1.1

1.5

36.0

3.1

5.8

87.5

Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials

1,158.3

880.3

-24.0

47.1

44.0

-6.6

275.1

143.6

-47.8

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

Chemicals

496.4

487.0

-1.9

32.1

48.0

49.6

90.9

136.1

49.7

Semi-manufactured goods

137.8

102.4

-25.7

9.3

11.3

21.0

28.3

32.5

14.7

Machinery and transport equipment

1,025.5

918.5

-10.4

124.8

74.2

-40.5

314.1

242.9

-22.7

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

623.9

627.1

0.5

51.8

68.8

32.9

176.7

173.7

-1.7

Miscellaneous transactions and commodities

2.6

1.9

-26.6

0.1

-

-100.0

0.3

0.5

57.0

Balance of Trade

-3,620.3

-1,996.8

-44.8

-190.9

-165.6

-13.3

-608.4

-388.7

-36.1

Food

-324.0

-254.5

-21.5

-37.7

-31.0

-17.7

-78.0

-82.2

5.4

Beverages and tobacco

-81.2

-63.3

-22.0

-1.0

-7.2

598.7

-10.2

-16.1

58.5

Crude materials

-26.3

-20.4

-22.4

-1.6

-1.0

-38.8

-5.1

-1.4

-71.8

Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials

-700.0

-338.1

-51.7

-45.3

-62.3

37.4

-128.2

-142.5

11.1

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

-9.7

-9.1

-6.0

-1.0

-1.1

9.1

-2.4

-2.4

-1.0

Chemicals

-186.5

-184.3

-1.2

-16.7

-26.5

59.1

-62.4

-34.6

-44.6

Semi-manufactured goods

-302.8

-343.2

13.3

-29.6

-32.9

11.1

-83.6

-80.9

-3.3

Machinery and transport equipment

-2,029.8

-903.5

-55.5

-71.1

-18.6

-73.9

-281.0

-74.5

-73.5

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

41.9

121.7

190.1

13.3

15.2

14.1

43.0

46.4

7.9

Miscellaneous transactions and commodities

-1.9

-2.0

5.2

-0.2

-0.3

31.2

-0.6

-0.5

-15.5

  • Provisional Notes:
    1. The commodity grouping is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 4.
    2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
