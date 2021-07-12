Log in
International Trade in Goods: May 2021

07/12/2021 | 05:04am EDT
12 July 2021 | 1100 hrs | 123/2021

Provisional figures for registered trade in goods in Malta recorded a deficit of €346.7 million during May 2021, compared to a deficit of €284.2 million in the corresponding month of 2020.

International Trade in Goods: May 2021

Cut-off date: 1 July 2021

Total Trade in Goods: May 2021

Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-off date. Provisional data recorded a total trade in goods deficit of €346.7 million during May, compared to a deficit of €284.2 million in the corresponding month of 2020. Imports amounted to €552.9 million, while exports totalled €206.2 million. This represents an increase of €72.1 million and €9.7 million, respectively, over the same month of the previous year (Table 1). The rise in the value of imports was primarily due to Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€66.8 million). On the exports side, the main increases were registered in Machinery and transport equipment (€19.9 million) and Miscellaneous manufactured articles (€9.7 million), partly offset by a decrease in Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€20.2 million)(Table 3).

Total Trade in Goods: January-May 2021

During the first five months of the year, the total trade in goods deficit narrowed by €38.2 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2020, reaching €1,012.5 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €156.8 million and €118.7 million, respectively, and amounted to €2,274.4 million and €1,261.8 million (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in Machinery and transport equipment (€81.7 million) and Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€78.8 million). On the exports side, Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€141.2 million), Machinery and transport equipment (€40.2 million) and Food (€30.9 million) accounted for the main declines, partly offset by an increase in Chemicals (€75.1 million) (Table 3).

Chart 1. Total Trade in Goods - monthly

1,200

1,000

800

600

€ million

400

200

0

J

F M A M J

J

A S O N D J

F

M A M J

J

A S O N D J

F M A M

2019

2020

2021

period

Trade deficit

Imports

Exports

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Trade Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Goods were imported mainly from the European Union (52.2 per cent) and Asia (18.4 per cent). Similarly, exports were mostly directed to the European Union (45.5 per cent) and Asia (16.8 per cent). The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from Canada (€62.6 million) and China (€108.5 million), respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to Italy (€40.7 million), whereas Germany reported the highest decrease (€68.3 million) (Table 4).

Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1: May 2021

In May, the deficit of trade in goods excluding specific chapters amounted to €111.1 million, compared to a deficit of €127.6 million recorded in the same month of 2020. Imports and exports amounted to €283.9 million and €172.8 million, respectively, thus increasing by 2.7 per cent and 16.1 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 1).

Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1: January-May 2021

During the first five months of 2021, the deficit of trade in goods excluding specific chapters narrowed by €37.2 million when compared to the same period of 2020, reaching €425.0 million. Both imports and exports increased by 2.7 per cent and 8.3 per cent, respectively, and amounted to €1,388.5 million and €963.5 million (Table 1).

Chart 2. Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1 - monthly

€ million

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J

J A S O N D J

F M A M

2019

2020

2021

period

Trade deficit

Imports

Exports

1 Data excluding Mineral oils, fuels and products (Chapter 27), Aircrafts/spacecrafts and parts thereof (Chapter 88) and Ships, boats and floating structures (Chapter 89). See methodological note 8.

2

Table 1. Trade in Goods by period and trade flow

€ million

percentage

May

January-May

Trade flow

2019p

2020p

percentage

percentage

change

1

2020p

2021p

2020p

2021p

change

1

change

1

Imports

7,410.3

5,372.8

-27.5

480.8

552.9

15.0

2,431.2

2,274.4

-6.5

Imports excluding specific chapters2

3,668.9

3,307.7

-9.8

276.4

283.9

2.7

1,352.2

1,388.5

2.7

Exports

3,789.5

3,359.2

-11.4

196.5

206.2

4.9

1,380.5

1,261.8

-8.6

Exports excluding specific chapters2

2,449.9

2,316.7

-5.4

148.8

172.8

16.1

890.0

963.5

8.3

Balance of Trade

-3,620.8

-2,013.6

44.4

-284.2

-346.7

-22.0

-1,050.7

-1,012.5

3.6

Balance of Trade excluding specific chapters2

-1,218.9

-991.0

18.7

-127.6

-111.1

13.0

-462.2

-425.0

8.1

  • Provisional
  • For calculation of Balance of Trade percentage change refer to methodological note 11.
  • Data excluding chapters 27, 88 and 89. Refer to methodological note 8. Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Chart 3. Percentage change of Trade in Goods over the corresponding month of the previous year

per cent

120

100

80

60

40

20

0 -20-40-60

J F M A M J J A S O N D J

F M A M J J A S O N D J

F M A M

2019

2020

2021

period

Imports

Exports

Imports excluding specific chapters

Exports excluding specific chapters

3

4

Table 2. Total Trade in Goods by period and Broad Economic Category (BEC)

€ million

Broad Economic Category (BEC)

2019p

2020p

percentage

May

January-May

1

2020p

2021p

percentage

2020p

2021p

percentage

change

1

1

change

change

Imports

7,410.3

5,372.8

-27.5

480.8

552.9

15.0

2,431.2

2,274.4

-6.5

Industrial supplies

1,639.2

1,381.6

-15.7

127.0

116.4

-8.3

568.9

602.8

6.0

Primary

116.5

84.5

-27.5

6.8

2.6

-61.3

24.3

18.5

-23.7

Semi-finished

1,318.2

1,198.2

-9.1

114.9

105.4

-8.2

489.9

537.1

9.6

Finished

204.5

98.9

-51.6

5.4

8.3

55.5

54.8

47.2

-13.8

Capital goods and others

2,375.5

1,320.0

-44.4

156.5

178.0

13.8

682.2

594.1

-12.9

Consumer goods

1,553.5

1,448.7

-6.7

118.1

109.5

-7.3

598.3

570.0

-4.7

Food and beverages

559.9

500.1

-10.7

36.6

37.3

2.0

205.9

183.4

-10.9

Durable goods

549.9

491.7

-10.6

46.1

38.8

-15.8

201.1

203.7

1.3

Others

443.7

456.9

3.0

35.4

33.4

-5.8

191.3

182.9

-4.4

Fuels and lubricants

1,842.1

1,222.5

-33.6

79.2

149.0

88.0

581.8

507.4

-12.8

Exports

3,789.5

3,359.2

-11.4

196.5

206.2

4.9

1,380.5

1,261.8

-8.6

Industrial supplies

1,387.0

1,171.0

-15.6

80.6

103.4

28.3

525.8

531.6

1.1

Primary

14.3

10.4

-27.2

1.1

2.4

113.2

4.4

11.0

149.2

Semi-finished

1,144.0

1,031.9

-9.8

76.6

92.3

20.5

425.4

486.4

14.3

Finished

228.7

128.6

-43.7

2.8

8.7

207.3

96.0

34.2

-64.4

Capital goods and others

288.4

308.4

7.0

18.4

19.1

4.0

127.7

143.2

12.1

Consumer goods

985.5

999.4

1.4

52.1

58.4

12.2

349.5

350.8

0.4

Food and beverages

302.3

285.3

-5.6

5.8

6.4

9.8

61.1

28.5

-53.4

Durable goods

262.4

230.1

-12.3

14.8

17.8

20.3

103.9

104.0

0.1

Others

420.8

484.0

15.0

31.5

34.2

8.7

184.5

218.3

18.3

Fuels and lubricants

1,128.6

880.3

-22.0

45.5

25.3

-44.5

377.5

236.3

-37.4

Balance of Trade

-3,620.8

-2,013.6

44.4

-284.2

-346.7

-22.0

-1,050.7

-1,012.5

3.6

  • Provisional
  • For calculation of Balance of Trade percentage change refer to methodological note 11. Notes:
    1. Table 2 is based on the United Nations' Statistical Division Broad Economic Categories (BEC) codes. Figures for 'Fuels and Lubricants' refer to 'Fuels and Lubricants, primary' (BEC 0031) and 'Fuels and Lubricants, processed' (BEC 0032). Refer to methodological note 13.
    2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 3. Total Trade in Goods by period and major commodity group

€ million

Major commodity group1

2019p

2020p

percentage

May

January-May

percentage

percentage

change2

p

p

p

p

2020

2021

change2

2020

2021

change2

Imports

7,410.3

5,372.8

-27.5

480.8

552.9

15.0

2,431.2

2,274.4

-6.5

Food

611.5

539.8

-11.7

39.3

34.0

-13.7

206.3

176.1

-14.6

Beverages and tobacco

128.2

104.8

-18.2

7.4

7.9

6.4

42.8

37.0

-13.6

Crude materials

36.3

31.0

-14.7

3.1

2.7

-11.2

13.6

12.6

-7.4

Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials

1,858.3

1,229.2

-33.9

82.3

149.1

81.2

586.9

508.1

-13.4

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

9.7

9.2

-5.7

0.8

0.9

7.5

4.2

4.3

3.0

Chemicals

682.9

671.9

-1.6

58.2

51.3

-11.9

265.6

286.6

7.9

Semi-manufactured goods

440.7

447.0

1.4

39.4

45.1

14.4

192.9

198.2

2.7

Machinery and transport equipment

3,055.8

1,827.9

-40.2

201.2

211.5

5.1

904.5

822.8

-9.0

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

582.4

508.0

-12.8

48.6

50.1

3.2

212.8

227.0

6.7

Miscellaneous transactions and commodities

4.6

4.0

-13.1

0.4

0.3

-29.5

1.6

1.7

5.3

Exports

3,789.5

3,359.2

-11.4

196.5

206.2

4.9

1,380.5

1,261.8

-8.6

Food

287.4

283.8

-1.3

5.5

5.7

3.6

57.4

26.5

-53.9

Beverages and tobacco

46.9

41.4

-11.8

2.2

1.7

-22.5

22.2

9.8

-55.8

Crude materials

10.0

10.4

4.5

1.1

2.4

113.2

4.4

11.0

149.9

Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials

1,158.3

880.3

-24.0

45.5

25.3

-44.5

377.5

236.3

-37.4

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

0.0

0.0

-21.2

-

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

Chemicals

496.4

487.0

-1.9

39.8

36.6

-8.1

169.4

244.5

44.4

Semi-manufactured goods

137.8

102.5

-25.6

6.6

9.1

37.2

43.3

53.3

23.0

Machinery and transport equipment

1,025.5

924.8

-9.8

56.0

75.9

35.4

443.1

402.9

-9.1

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

624.5

627.0

0.4

39.7

49.4

24.7

262.7

276.7

5.3

Miscellaneous transactions and commodities

2.6

1.9

-26.6

0.1

0.1

50.4

0.4

0.9

95.1

Balance of Trade

-3,620.8

-2,013.6

44.4

-284.2

-346.7

-22.0

-1,050.7

-1,012.5

3.6

Food

-324.1

-256.0

21.0

-33.8

-28.2

16.5

-148.9

-149.6

-0.5

Beverages and tobacco

-81.2

-63.4

21.9

-5.2

-6.1

-18.7

-20.7

-27.2

-31.7

Crude materials

-26.3

-20.5

21.9

-2.0

-0.3

82.5

-9.3

-1.7

81.9

Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials

-700.0

-348.9

50.2

-36.8

-123.8

-236.4

-209.3

-271.8

-29.8

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

-9.7

-9.2

5.7

-0.8

-0.9

-7.5

-4.2

-4.3

-1.9

Chemicals

-186.5

-184.9

0.9

-18.4

-14.7

20.1

-96.2

-42.1

56.3

Semi-manufactured goods

-302.9

-344.5

-13.7

-32.8

-36.1

-9.8

-149.6

-144.9

3.1

Machinery and transport equipment

-2,030.3

-903.2

55.5

-145.2

-135.7

6.6

-461.4

-419.9

9.0

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

42.2

119.0

182.3

-8.9

-0.7

92.4

49.9

49.7

-0.5

Miscellaneous transactions and commodities

-1.9

-2.0

-5.2

-0.3

-0.1

54.1

-1.2

-0.8

28.3

  • Provisional
  • The commodity grouping is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 4. Refer to methodological note 13.
    2 For calculation of Balance of Trade percentage change refer to methodological note 11. Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 09:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
