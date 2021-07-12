|
International Trade in Goods: May 2021
12 July 2021 | 1100 hrs | 123/2021
Provisional figures for registered trade in goods in Malta recorded a deficit of €346.7 million during May 2021, compared to a deficit of €284.2 million in the corresponding month of 2020.
Cut-off date: 1 July 2021
Total Trade in Goods: May 2021
Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-off date. Provisional data recorded a total trade in goods deficit of €346.7 million during May, compared to a deficit of €284.2 million in the corresponding month of 2020. Imports amounted to €552.9 million, while exports totalled €206.2 million. This represents an increase of €72.1 million and €9.7 million, respectively, over the same month of the previous year (Table 1). The rise in the value of imports was primarily due to Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€66.8 million). On the exports side, the main increases were registered in Machinery and transport equipment (€19.9 million) and Miscellaneous manufactured articles (€9.7 million), partly offset by a decrease in Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€20.2 million)(Table 3).
Total Trade in Goods: January-May 2021
During the first five months of the year, the total trade in goods deficit narrowed by €38.2 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2020, reaching €1,012.5 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €156.8 million and €118.7 million, respectively, and amounted to €2,274.4 million and €1,261.8 million (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in Machinery and transport equipment (€81.7 million) and Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€78.8 million). On the exports side, Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€141.2 million), Machinery and transport equipment (€40.2 million) and Food (€30.9 million) accounted for the main declines, partly offset by an increase in Chemicals (€75.1 million) (Table 3).
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
Goods were imported mainly from the European Union (52.2 per cent) and Asia (18.4 per cent). Similarly, exports were mostly directed to the European Union (45.5 per cent) and Asia (16.8 per cent). The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from Canada (€62.6 million) and China (€108.5 million), respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to Italy (€40.7 million), whereas Germany reported the highest decrease (€68.3 million) (Table 4).
Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1: May 2021
In May, the deficit of trade in goods excluding specific chapters amounted to €111.1 million, compared to a deficit of €127.6 million recorded in the same month of 2020. Imports and exports amounted to €283.9 million and €172.8 million, respectively, thus increasing by 2.7 per cent and 16.1 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 1).
Trade in Goods excluding specific chapters1: January-May 2021
During the first five months of 2021, the deficit of trade in goods excluding specific chapters narrowed by €37.2 million when compared to the same period of 2020, reaching €425.0 million. Both imports and exports increased by 2.7 per cent and 8.3 per cent, respectively, and amounted to €1,388.5 million and €963.5 million (Table 1).
1 Data excluding Mineral oils, fuels and products (Chapter 27), Aircrafts/spacecrafts and parts thereof (Chapter 88) and Ships, boats and floating structures (Chapter 89). See methodological note 8.
Table 1. Trade in Goods by period and trade flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
May
|
|
|
|
January-May
|
|
|
Trade flow
|
2019p
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
|
percentage
|
change
|
1
|
2020p
|
2021p
|
2020p
|
2021p
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
1
|
change
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
7,410.3
|
5,372.8
|
-27.5
|
|
480.8
|
552.9
|
15.0
|
|
2,431.2
|
2,274.4
|
-6.5
|
|
Imports excluding specific chapters2
|
3,668.9
|
3,307.7
|
-9.8
|
|
276.4
|
283.9
|
2.7
|
|
1,352.2
|
1,388.5
|
2.7
|
|
Exports
|
3,789.5
|
3,359.2
|
-11.4
|
|
196.5
|
206.2
|
4.9
|
|
1,380.5
|
1,261.8
|
-8.6
|
|
Exports excluding specific chapters2
|
2,449.9
|
2,316.7
|
-5.4
|
|
148.8
|
172.8
|
16.1
|
|
890.0
|
963.5
|
8.3
|
|
Balance of Trade
|
-3,620.8
|
-2,013.6
|
44.4
|
|
-284.2
|
-346.7
|
-22.0
|
|
-1,050.7
|
-1,012.5
|
3.6
|
|
Balance of Trade excluding specific chapters2
|
-1,218.9
|
-991.0
|
18.7
|
|
-127.6
|
-111.1
|
13.0
|
|
-462.2
|
-425.0
|
8.1
|
-
For calculation of Balance of Trade percentage change refer to methodological note 11.
-
Data excluding chapters 27, 88 and 89. Refer to methodological note 8. Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
4
Table 2. Total Trade in Goods by period and Broad Economic Category (BEC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
Broad Economic Category (BEC)
|
2019p
|
2020p
|
percentage
|
|
May
|
|
|
January-May
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2020p
|
2021p
|
percentage
|
2020p
|
2021p
|
percentage
|
|
|
|
change
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
Imports
|
7,410.3
|
5,372.8
|
-27.5
|
480.8
|
552.9
|
15.0
|
2,431.2
|
2,274.4
|
-6.5
|
Industrial supplies
|
1,639.2
|
1,381.6
|
-15.7
|
127.0
|
116.4
|
-8.3
|
568.9
|
602.8
|
6.0
|
Primary
|
116.5
|
84.5
|
-27.5
|
6.8
|
2.6
|
-61.3
|
24.3
|
18.5
|
-23.7
|
Semi-finished
|
1,318.2
|
1,198.2
|
-9.1
|
114.9
|
105.4
|
-8.2
|
489.9
|
537.1
|
9.6
|
Finished
|
204.5
|
98.9
|
-51.6
|
5.4
|
8.3
|
55.5
|
54.8
|
47.2
|
-13.8
|
Capital goods and others
|
2,375.5
|
1,320.0
|
-44.4
|
156.5
|
178.0
|
13.8
|
682.2
|
594.1
|
-12.9
|
Consumer goods
|
1,553.5
|
1,448.7
|
-6.7
|
118.1
|
109.5
|
-7.3
|
598.3
|
570.0
|
-4.7
|
Food and beverages
|
559.9
|
500.1
|
-10.7
|
36.6
|
37.3
|
2.0
|
205.9
|
183.4
|
-10.9
|
Durable goods
|
549.9
|
491.7
|
-10.6
|
46.1
|
38.8
|
-15.8
|
201.1
|
203.7
|
1.3
|
Others
|
443.7
|
456.9
|
3.0
|
35.4
|
33.4
|
-5.8
|
191.3
|
182.9
|
-4.4
|
Fuels and lubricants
|
1,842.1
|
1,222.5
|
-33.6
|
79.2
|
149.0
|
88.0
|
581.8
|
507.4
|
-12.8
|
Exports
|
3,789.5
|
3,359.2
|
-11.4
|
196.5
|
206.2
|
4.9
|
1,380.5
|
1,261.8
|
-8.6
|
Industrial supplies
|
1,387.0
|
1,171.0
|
-15.6
|
80.6
|
103.4
|
28.3
|
525.8
|
531.6
|
1.1
|
Primary
|
14.3
|
10.4
|
-27.2
|
1.1
|
2.4
|
113.2
|
4.4
|
11.0
|
149.2
|
Semi-finished
|
1,144.0
|
1,031.9
|
-9.8
|
76.6
|
92.3
|
20.5
|
425.4
|
486.4
|
14.3
|
Finished
|
228.7
|
128.6
|
-43.7
|
2.8
|
8.7
|
207.3
|
96.0
|
34.2
|
-64.4
|
Capital goods and others
|
288.4
|
308.4
|
7.0
|
18.4
|
19.1
|
4.0
|
127.7
|
143.2
|
12.1
|
Consumer goods
|
985.5
|
999.4
|
1.4
|
52.1
|
58.4
|
12.2
|
349.5
|
350.8
|
0.4
|
Food and beverages
|
302.3
|
285.3
|
-5.6
|
5.8
|
6.4
|
9.8
|
61.1
|
28.5
|
-53.4
|
Durable goods
|
262.4
|
230.1
|
-12.3
|
14.8
|
17.8
|
20.3
|
103.9
|
104.0
|
0.1
|
Others
|
420.8
|
484.0
|
15.0
|
31.5
|
34.2
|
8.7
|
184.5
|
218.3
|
18.3
|
Fuels and lubricants
|
1,128.6
|
880.3
|
-22.0
|
45.5
|
25.3
|
-44.5
|
377.5
|
236.3
|
-37.4
|
Balance of Trade
|
-3,620.8
|
-2,013.6
|
44.4
|
-284.2
|
-346.7
|
-22.0
|
-1,050.7
|
-1,012.5
|
3.6
-
For calculation of Balance of Trade percentage change refer to methodological note 11. Notes:
-
-
Table 2 is based on the United Nations' Statistical Division Broad Economic Categories (BEC) codes. Figures for 'Fuels and Lubricants' refer to 'Fuels and Lubricants, primary' (BEC 0031) and 'Fuels and Lubricants, processed' (BEC 0032). Refer to methodological note 13.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 3. Total Trade in Goods by period and major commodity group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major commodity group1
|
2019p
|
2020p
|
percentage
|
|
May
|
|
|
January-May
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
|
percentage
|
change2
|
p
|
p
|
p
|
p
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
change2
|
2020
|
2021
|
change2
|
Imports
|
7,410.3
|
5,372.8
|
-27.5
|
480.8
|
552.9
|
15.0
|
2,431.2
|
2,274.4
|
-6.5
|
Food
|
611.5
|
539.8
|
-11.7
|
39.3
|
34.0
|
-13.7
|
206.3
|
176.1
|
-14.6
|
Beverages and tobacco
|
128.2
|
104.8
|
-18.2
|
7.4
|
7.9
|
6.4
|
42.8
|
37.0
|
-13.6
|
Crude materials
|
36.3
|
31.0
|
-14.7
|
3.1
|
2.7
|
-11.2
|
13.6
|
12.6
|
-7.4
|
Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials
|
1,858.3
|
1,229.2
|
-33.9
|
82.3
|
149.1
|
81.2
|
586.9
|
508.1
|
-13.4
|
Animal and vegetable oils and fats
|
9.7
|
9.2
|
-5.7
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
7.5
|
4.2
|
4.3
|
3.0
|
Chemicals
|
682.9
|
671.9
|
-1.6
|
58.2
|
51.3
|
-11.9
|
265.6
|
286.6
|
7.9
|
Semi-manufactured goods
|
440.7
|
447.0
|
1.4
|
39.4
|
45.1
|
14.4
|
192.9
|
198.2
|
2.7
|
Machinery and transport equipment
|
3,055.8
|
1,827.9
|
-40.2
|
201.2
|
211.5
|
5.1
|
904.5
|
822.8
|
-9.0
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
582.4
|
508.0
|
-12.8
|
48.6
|
50.1
|
3.2
|
212.8
|
227.0
|
6.7
|
Miscellaneous transactions and commodities
|
4.6
|
4.0
|
-13.1
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
-29.5
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
5.3
|
Exports
|
3,789.5
|
3,359.2
|
-11.4
|
196.5
|
206.2
|
4.9
|
1,380.5
|
1,261.8
|
-8.6
|
Food
|
287.4
|
283.8
|
-1.3
|
5.5
|
5.7
|
3.6
|
57.4
|
26.5
|
-53.9
|
Beverages and tobacco
|
46.9
|
41.4
|
-11.8
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
-22.5
|
22.2
|
9.8
|
-55.8
|
Crude materials
|
10.0
|
10.4
|
4.5
|
1.1
|
2.4
|
113.2
|
4.4
|
11.0
|
149.9
|
Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials
|
1,158.3
|
880.3
|
-24.0
|
45.5
|
25.3
|
-44.5
|
377.5
|
236.3
|
-37.4
|
Animal and vegetable oils and fats
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-21.2
|
-
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-
|
Chemicals
|
496.4
|
487.0
|
-1.9
|
39.8
|
36.6
|
-8.1
|
169.4
|
244.5
|
44.4
|
Semi-manufactured goods
|
137.8
|
102.5
|
-25.6
|
6.6
|
9.1
|
37.2
|
43.3
|
53.3
|
23.0
|
Machinery and transport equipment
|
1,025.5
|
924.8
|
-9.8
|
56.0
|
75.9
|
35.4
|
443.1
|
402.9
|
-9.1
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
624.5
|
627.0
|
0.4
|
39.7
|
49.4
|
24.7
|
262.7
|
276.7
|
5.3
|
Miscellaneous transactions and commodities
|
2.6
|
1.9
|
-26.6
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
50.4
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
95.1
|
Balance of Trade
|
-3,620.8
|
-2,013.6
|
44.4
|
-284.2
|
-346.7
|
-22.0
|
-1,050.7
|
-1,012.5
|
3.6
|
Food
|
-324.1
|
-256.0
|
21.0
|
-33.8
|
-28.2
|
16.5
|
-148.9
|
-149.6
|
-0.5
|
Beverages and tobacco
|
-81.2
|
-63.4
|
21.9
|
-5.2
|
-6.1
|
-18.7
|
-20.7
|
-27.2
|
-31.7
|
Crude materials
|
-26.3
|
-20.5
|
21.9
|
-2.0
|
-0.3
|
82.5
|
-9.3
|
-1.7
|
81.9
|
Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials
|
-700.0
|
-348.9
|
50.2
|
-36.8
|
-123.8
|
-236.4
|
-209.3
|
-271.8
|
-29.8
|
Animal and vegetable oils and fats
|
-9.7
|
-9.2
|
5.7
|
-0.8
|
-0.9
|
-7.5
|
-4.2
|
-4.3
|
-1.9
|
Chemicals
|
-186.5
|
-184.9
|
0.9
|
-18.4
|
-14.7
|
20.1
|
-96.2
|
-42.1
|
56.3
|
Semi-manufactured goods
|
-302.9
|
-344.5
|
-13.7
|
-32.8
|
-36.1
|
-9.8
|
-149.6
|
-144.9
|
3.1
|
Machinery and transport equipment
|
-2,030.3
|
-903.2
|
55.5
|
-145.2
|
-135.7
|
6.6
|
-461.4
|
-419.9
|
9.0
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
42.2
|
119.0
|
182.3
|
-8.9
|
-0.7
|
92.4
|
49.9
|
49.7
|
-0.5
|
Miscellaneous transactions and commodities
|
-1.9
|
-2.0
|
-5.2
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
54.1
|
-1.2
|
-0.8
|
28.3
-
The commodity grouping is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 4. Refer to methodological note 13.
2 For calculation of Balance of Trade percentage change refer to methodological note 11. Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
