International Trade in Goods: May 2021

Provisional figures for registered trade in goods in Malta recorded a deficit of €346.7 million during May 2021, compared to a deficit of €284.2 million in the corresponding month of 2020.

Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-off date. Provisional data recorded a total trade in goods deficit of €346.7 million during May, compared to a deficit of €284.2 million in the corresponding month of 2020. Imports amounted to €552.9 million, while exports totalled €206.2 million. This represents an increase of €72.1 million and €9.7 million, respectively, over the same month of the previous year (Table 1). The rise in the value of imports was primarily due to Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€66.8 million). On the exports side, the main increases were registered in Machinery and transport equipment (€19.9 million) and Miscellaneous manufactured articles (€9.7 million), partly offset by a decrease in Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€20.2 million)(Table 3).

Total Trade in Goods: January-May 2021

During the first five months of the year, the total trade in goods deficit narrowed by €38.2 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2020, reaching €1,012.5 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €156.8 million and €118.7 million, respectively, and amounted to €2,274.4 million and €1,261.8 million (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in Machinery and transport equipment (€81.7 million) and Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€78.8 million). On the exports side, Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€141.2 million), Machinery and transport equipment (€40.2 million) and Food (€30.9 million) accounted for the main declines, partly offset by an increase in Chemicals (€75.1 million) (Table 3).

Chart 1. Total Trade in Goods - monthly

1,200

1,000

800

600

€ million

400

200

0

J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M 2019 2020 2021 period Trade deficit Imports Exports

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.