International Youth Day: Youth Innovations in the COVID-19 Pandemic

08/13/2021 | 12:11am EDT
  • Watch the LIVE event HERE

    Overview: COVID-19 has brought unprecedented disruption on a global scale - to industries, health systems, digital communication, and almost every aspect of our daily lives. Although the pandemic has resulted in hardship and heartbreak, this disruption has also spurred innovation and new ways of working. In this panel discussion, three young leaders will share insights on how they have incorporated new, innovative approaches into recent youth-focused projects, lessons they've learned along the way, and their tips and best practices for keeping innovative approaches at the center of any project.

    Moderator: IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto. https://www.imf.org/en/About/senior-officials/Bios/geoffrey-w-s-okamoto

World Bank Group published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 04:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
