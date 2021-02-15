Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

International companies without headquarters in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector -finmin

02/15/2021 | 04:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's decision to cease contracting with companies and commercial institutions with regional headquarters not located in the Kingdom as of 2024 will apply only to contracts offered by the government, the finance minister told Reuters on Monday.

"If a company refused to move their headquarters to Saudi Arabia it is absolutely their right and they will continue to have the freedom to work with the private sector in Saudi Arabia, but as long as it is related to the government contracts, they will have to have their regional headquarters here," Mohammed al-Jadaan said by telephone.

He added that the decision aims to expand the slim share of regional headquarters in the region's largest economy and help the government's push to create jobs for young Saudis and attract foreign investment to diversify its oil-dependent economy. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; additional reporting by Nayera Abdullan in Cairo; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47aIncoming WTO head warns 'vaccine nationalism' could slow pandemic recovery
RE
10:41aInternational companies without headquarters in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector -finmin
RE
10:23aWORLD BANK : Tackling the Sanitation Crisis in Rural Areas
PU
10:21aAFRICAN UNION : Statement by H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, on the selection of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
PU
10:14aEXCLUSIVE : Battery recycler Li-Cycle nears SPAC deal to go public - sources
RE
09:47aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Gas inquiry January 2021 interim report
PU
09:40aNew Zealand Median House Price Rose Nearly 20% in January
DJ
09:35aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : The Breadth of the Budgetary Effects of the Raise the Wage Act of 2021 Compared with Certain Other Reconciliation Legislation
PU
09:24aEuro zone eyes March-May decisions on post-COVID econ support tapering
RE
09:23aEuropean Council President welcomes support of UK PM to work on pandemic treaty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A. : DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q4 2020) relat..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bollore to keep strong grip on Universal after $36 billion listing
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev takes Constellation to U.S. court over Corona brand nam..
5VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ