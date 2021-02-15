International companies without headquarters in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector -finmin

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's decision to cease
contracting with companies and commercial institutions with
regional headquarters not located in the Kingdom as of 2024 will
apply only to contracts offered by the government, the finance
minister told Reuters on Monday.
"If a company refused to move their headquarters to Saudi
Arabia it is absolutely their right and they will continue to
have the freedom to work with the private sector in Saudi
Arabia, but as long as it is related to the government
contracts, they will have to have their regional headquarters
here," Mohammed al-Jadaan said by telephone.
He added that the decision aims to expand the slim share of
regional headquarters in the region's largest economy and help
the government's push to create jobs for young Saudis and
attract foreign investment to diversify its oil-dependent
economy.
