International industrial exhibition “INNOPROM” will take place in Tashkent

On April 5-7, 2021, the INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition will be held for the first time in Tashkent at the Uzexpocentre NEC site. Big Industrial Week in Uzbekistan '. More than 300 industrial companies and business delegations from Armenia, Belarus, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, France, Czech Republic and Japan will take part in the exhibition and business program. The organizers are the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

