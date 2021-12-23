Log in
International investment position at the end of September 2021

12/23/2021 | 10:37am EST
STATISTICAL PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 23 December 2021

International investment position at the end of September 2021

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, Luxembourg's external financial assets increased by 153 billion euros to reach 11 808 billion euros at the end of the third quarter of 2021. External financial liabilities increased by 157 billion euros and reached 11 780 billion euros at the end of September 2021. These increases are largely explained by positive revaluation effects. Luxembourg's net international investment position decreased by 4 billion euros and reached 29 billion euros at the end of September 2021, as the increases affected external financial liabilities more than assets.

In the various components of the net external position, the net asset position in direct investments increased by 75 billion to reach 796 billion euros at the end of September 2021. The net asset position in the other investments (deposits and traditional credits, trade credits, other receivables or payables) decreased by 14 billion euros and reached 182 billion euros. The structural net liability position in the portfolio investments increased by 60 billion euros and reached 971 billion euros at the end of September 2021.

The amount outstanding in direct investments assets reached up 4 737 billion euros at the end of September 2021, having undergone negative transactions (disinvestments of 62 billion euros) that were entirely offset by positive revaluation effects (125 billion euros). The amount outstanding in direct investments liabilities decreased by 12 billion euros reaching down 3 942 billion euros at the end of September 2021. The later decrease was triggered by negative transactions (62 billion euros) that were partly offset by positive revaluation effects (50 billion euros).

The amount outstanding in portfolio investments assets reached up 5 445 billion euros at the end of September 2021, after having increased by 103 billion euros which resulted from positive revaluation effects (45 billion euros), as well as from positive transactions (58 billion euros). The amount outstanding in portfolio investments liabilities reached up 6 416 billion euros at the end of September 2021, after having increased by 163 billion euros which resulted from revaluation effects (77 billion euros), as well as from positive transactions (86 billion euros).

For other investments, the amount outstanding in assets reached down 1 450 billion euros at the end of September 2021, after having decreased by 7 billion euros which resulted almost

1

STATISTICAL PRESS RELEASE

from negative transactions. The amount outstanding in liabilities increased by 7 billion euros, up to 1 268 billion euros at the end of September 2021.

Table : Luxembourg International Investment Position (billion euros)

Amounts

Changes due to

Exchange rates,

Amounts

outstanding at

Transactions

Prices and Other

outstanding at the

the end of

changes in

end of 2021Q3

2021Q2

volume

Net external position

33

1

-5

29

Gross external assets

11.655

5

148

11.808

Gross external liabilities

11.623

4

153

11.780

Net direct investments

720

0

75

796

Assets

4.674

-62

125

4.737

Liabilities

3.954

-62

50

3.942

Net porfolio invesments

-911

-28

-32

-971

Assets

5.342

58

45

5.445

Equity securities

2.803

24

31

2.857

Debt securities

2.539

35

14

2.588

Liabilities

6.253

86

77

6.416

Equity securities

5.379

97

74

5.551

Debt securities

874

-11

2

866

Net financial derivatives

27

11

-18

20

Net other investments

196

16

-30

182

Assets

1.457

-5

-2

1.450

Liabilities

1.261

-21

28

1.268

Reserve assets

0.95

1.51

0.03

2.5

Source : BCL

Detailed statistical data is available on the BCL's website on the following page:

http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/09_iip/index.html

International Relations and Communications Department

Communications Section

Tel.: (+352) 4774-4265 or 4599

Email: press@bcl.lu

www.bcl.lu

2

Disclaimer

Banque Centrale du Luxembourg published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
