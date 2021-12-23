STATISTICAL PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 23 December 2021

International investment position at the end of September 2021

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, Luxembourg's external financial assets increased by 153 billion euros to reach 11 808 billion euros at the end of the third quarter of 2021. External financial liabilities increased by 157 billion euros and reached 11 780 billion euros at the end of September 2021. These increases are largely explained by positive revaluation effects. Luxembourg's net international investment position decreased by 4 billion euros and reached 29 billion euros at the end of September 2021, as the increases affected external financial liabilities more than assets.

In the various components of the net external position, the net asset position in direct investments increased by 75 billion to reach 796 billion euros at the end of September 2021. The net asset position in the other investments (deposits and traditional credits, trade credits, other receivables or payables) decreased by 14 billion euros and reached 182 billion euros. The structural net liability position in the portfolio investments increased by 60 billion euros and reached 971 billion euros at the end of September 2021.

The amount outstanding in direct investments assets reached up 4 737 billion euros at the end of September 2021, having undergone negative transactions (disinvestments of 62 billion euros) that were entirely offset by positive revaluation effects (125 billion euros). The amount outstanding in direct investments liabilities decreased by 12 billion euros reaching down 3 942 billion euros at the end of September 2021. The later decrease was triggered by negative transactions (62 billion euros) that were partly offset by positive revaluation effects (50 billion euros).

The amount outstanding in portfolio investments assets reached up 5 445 billion euros at the end of September 2021, after having increased by 103 billion euros which resulted from positive revaluation effects (45 billion euros), as well as from positive transactions (58 billion euros). The amount outstanding in portfolio investments liabilities reached up 6 416 billion euros at the end of September 2021, after having increased by 163 billion euros which resulted from revaluation effects (77 billion euros), as well as from positive transactions (86 billion euros).

For other investments, the amount outstanding in assets reached down 1 450 billion euros at the end of September 2021, after having decreased by 7 billion euros which resulted almost

