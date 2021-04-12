Non-technical summary

More than a decade after the Great Recession, the macroeconomic situation in the euro area is characterised by a protracted slowdown in productivity and growth that is increasingly raising policy concern.1 International medium-term business cycles emerging from uctu- ations at the technological frontier are increasingly considered to be a key driver of this post-recession weakness. At the same time, the macroeconomic environment was shaped by other developments such as a capital misallocation prior to the nancial crisis, a sluggish accumulation of intangibles, an expansive monetary policy stance, as well as more persistent nancial shocks.

To provide a comprehensive model-based characterisation of euro area macroeconomic developments that is able to explain the slowdown in growth and matters of international resilience, we develop and estimate a two-economymedium-scale new Keynesian model that features the following ingredients: First, the model incorporates capital to represent the sluggishness as well as problems of misallocation and under-investment. Second, the model allows for endogenous R&D and technology adoption decisions along the lines of Anzoategui et al. (2019) to reect the importance of tangible assets, its slow moving properties and the importance of stable demand conditions for long term growth. Finally, the model should take into account the openness of the euro area economy allowing for trade in consumption and investment goods and imperfect nancial markets as in Benigno (2009). The two- economy environment provides additional ndings as follows:

As compared to conventional frameworks, the endogenous growth framework displays increased spillovers and suggests increased co-movement of real GDP across countries as a result of certain foreign shocks. Particularly, shocks to US liquidity preference can have a similarly directed contracting e ect in the euro area. Shocks to US R&D eciency substantially a ect euro area macroeconomic dynamics in the medium term, while shocks to US monetary policy have an immediate impact on euro area produc- tivity. In contrast, the US economy behaves more resilient in response to EA shocks. A model-based decomposition unveils that the euro area business cycle is substantially

1 Mario Draghi said in his lecture in Madrid on 30 November 2016 entitled The productivity challenge for Europe" (see Draghi, 2016): If it persists, this slowdown in productivity growth will matter greatly for our future prosperity, and will have direct consequences for the conduct of monetary and scal policy and the cohesion of the euro area."