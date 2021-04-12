|
International medium-term business cycles
Working Paper Series
Dominik Hirschbühl, Martin Spitzer International medium-term
business cycles
No 2536 / April 2021
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Abstract
Foreign driven medium-term oscillations that originate from uctuations in technological frontier countries gained widespread attention among policymakers. To study this phenomenon in the context of domestic and other foreign drivers of the euro area business cycle, we develop a medium-scale,two-economy dynamic stochastic general equilibrium model with endogenous growth and estimate it with Bayesian methods for the United States and the euro area for the period from 1984:Q1 to 2017:Q4. The framework suggests that foreign shocks can be a substantial source of medium-term oscillations that contribute to pro-cyclicality of real GDP across countries. Notably, US shocks to liquidity preference and trade demand explain more than a third of the euro area downturn during the Great Recession.
JEL Classication: E2, E5, F1, F4, O4.
Keywords: Two-economy DSGE, endogenous growth, R&D, resilience, Bayesian estima-
tion.
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2536 / April 2021
|
1
Non-technical summary
More than a decade after the Great Recession, the macroeconomic situation in the euro area is characterised by a protracted slowdown in productivity and growth that is increasingly raising policy concern.1 International medium-term business cycles emerging from uctu- ations at the technological frontier are increasingly considered to be a key driver of this post-recession weakness. At the same time, the macroeconomic environment was shaped by other developments such as a capital misallocation prior to the nancial crisis, a sluggish accumulation of intangibles, an expansive monetary policy stance, as well as more persistent nancial shocks.
To provide a comprehensive model-based characterisation of euro area macroeconomic developments that is able to explain the slowdown in growth and matters of international resilience, we develop and estimate a two-economymedium-scale new Keynesian model that features the following ingredients: First, the model incorporates capital to represent the sluggishness as well as problems of misallocation and under-investment. Second, the model allows for endogenous R&D and technology adoption decisions along the lines of Anzoategui et al. (2019) to reect the importance of tangible assets, its slow moving properties and the importance of stable demand conditions for long term growth. Finally, the model should take into account the openness of the euro area economy allowing for trade in consumption and investment goods and imperfect nancial markets as in Benigno (2009). The two- economy environment provides additional ndings as follows:
-
As compared to conventional frameworks, the endogenous growth framework displays increased spillovers and suggests increased co-movement of real GDP across countries as a result of certain foreign shocks. Particularly, shocks to US liquidity preference can have a similarly directed contracting e ect in the euro area. Shocks to US R&D eciency substantially a ect euro area macroeconomic dynamics in the medium term, while shocks to US monetary policy have an immediate impact on euro area produc- tivity. In contrast, the US economy behaves more resilient in response to EA shocks.
-
A model-based decomposition unveils that the euro area business cycle is substantially
1 Mario Draghi said in his lecture in Madrid on 30 November 2016 entitled The productivity challenge for Europe" (see Draghi, 2016): If it persists, this slowdown in productivity growth will matter greatly for our future prosperity, and will have direct consequences for the conduct of monetary and scal policy and the cohesion of the euro area."
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2536 / April 2021
|
2
aected by US nancial and net trade shocks, triggering international medium-term cycles. We nd US shocks to liquidity preference contributing substantially during the crisis in 2001 and explaining more than one third of the downturn in the Great Recession.
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2536 / April 2021
|
3
More than a decade after the Great Recession, the macroeconomic situation in the euro area is characterised by a protracted slowdown in productivity and growth that is increasingly raising policy concern.1 International medium-term business cycles emerging from uctu- ations at the technological frontier are increasingly considered to be a key driver of this post-recession weakness. At the same time, the macroeconomic environment was shaped by other developments such as a capital misallocation prior to the nancial crisis, a sluggish accumulation of intangibles, an expansive monetary policy stance, as well as more persistent nancial shocks.
To disentangle domestic and foreign drivers of the euro area business cycle, we develop and estimate a two-economymedium-scale new Keynesian model of the euro area and the United States in the style of Benigno (2009), that features trade in goods as well as incomplete nancial markets. We extend it to include physical capital and make use of recent advances in endogenous growth theory along the lines of Anzoategui et al. (2019). Including a costly R&D and technology adoption mechanism allows to retrieve the dynamics of slow-moving intangibles and their dependence on stable demand conditions. This strand of literature builds on the model of Romer (1990) with an expanding variety of goods and tries to link business cycle theory as described in new Keynesian models with growth. In such models, GDP is history-dependent as shocks can have permanent e ects on GDP.2 In addition, there is growing consensus (e.g. Benigno and Fornaro (2018), Moran and Queralto (2018), or Aghion et al. (2018)) that aggregate demand conditions are a strong driver of productivity growth. As a result of the interlinked dynamics between demand and growth, an e ective aggregate demand management might yield long-term bene ts by maintaining a positive feedback loop in the economy. The endogenous productivity framework chosen explains slow recoveries from larger crisis due to a contraction in demand which implies lower business R&D spending, e.g. into productivity-enhancing intangible assets, leading to less adopted technologies or varieties of goods during the recovery. Hence, the model can explain a signi cant fraction of the post-Great Recession fall in productivity as an endogenous
-
Mario Draghi said in his lecture in Madrid on 30 November 2016 entitled The productivity challenge for Europe" (see Draghi, 2016): If it persists, this slowdown in productivity growth will matter greatly for our future prosperity, and will have direct consequences for the conduct of monetary and scal policy and
the cohesion of the euro area."
2 Cerra et al. (2020) provide an overview on this topic.
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2536 / April 2021
|
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:24:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|