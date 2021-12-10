International negotiations on the Trans-Afghan corridor takes place in Tashkent

On 6-7 December 2021, trilateral (Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan) and multilateral (Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan) negotiations were held in Tashkent with the participation of responsible leaders and responsible representatives of ministries, and departments for the design and construction of the railway line "Termez - Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar".

The parties noted the importance of this project in strengthening good-neighborly relations, developing interregional cooperation in the field of international transport communications and trade relations, as well as deepening cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

As a result of the meetings, the parties agreed to soon study the proposed railway lines on the spot, regularly hold meetings of working groups and involve international financial institutions in the project after the development of a preliminary feasibility study.

www.uzdaily.uz