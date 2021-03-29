Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

International trade in services in Q4 2020

03/29/2021 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021-03-29
1of 1

Review of the Balance of Payments services exports and imports for Q4 2020 (Joint release by the Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania)

The Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania report that exports of services amounted to €2.9 billion in Q4 2020, decreasing year on year by 8.4%, whereas imports of services stood at €1.6 billion, declining by 16.5% year on year.

The surplus in the balance of services (€1.3 billion or 10.4% of GDP) rose by 3.3% year on year (see Chart 1).

In Q4 2020, the largest year-on-year fall was registered in exports of travel services (77.5%) and their imports (78.0%) (see Table)

Transport services comprised the largest share of export and import of services (64.2% and 56.5% respectively). In Q4 2020, the largest surplus (€745.4 million) was recorded on the balance of road transport services, while the largest deficit (€17.3 million) - on the balance of sea transport services.

Exports of services to the European Union (EU) Member States (27) accounted for 69.9% of total exports of services, a year-on-year drop of 3.9%. Imports of services from the EU Member States accounted for 61.3% of total imports of services, contracting year on year by 16.5%.

Germany was Lithuania's main partner in exports of services in Q4 2020. The volume of exports to this country decreased by 1.6% year on year (see Chart 2). Transport (80.3%) and other business (6.5%) services comprised the largest share of total exports of services to Germany.

In the period under review, Lithuania's main partner in imports of services was Poland (see Chart 3). The volume of imports from this country increased by 4.2% year on year. The largest share of total imports of services from Poland consisted of transport and other business services (85.0% and 7.1% respectively).

Disclaimer

Bank of Lithuania published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 14:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aIVD MEDICAL  : Supplemental announcement issue of new shares under general mandate pursuant to the share award scheme
PU
10:10aCLOSE ENOUGH : Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, And Specific Personal Jurisdiction
AQ
10:10aENVIRONMENTAL CASES AT THE SUPREME COURT : October Term 2020
AQ
10:10aHEADPHONE SCHOOL : The World's First Koss SP/3 Stereophone That Started It All
PU
10:10aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Pennsylvania Supreme Court Expands Liability Under Consumer Protection Law
AQ
10:10aMAIL RU  : Russia's video games market grew 35% in 2020
PU
10:10aEXPLAINER : What to know about the Amazon union vote
AQ
10:10aCGI  : Addressing the cost dilemma of alternative payment methods
PU
10:10aUPDATE - THOMAS WETHERALD, CONCERNED SHAREHOLDER OF TARONIS FUELS, INC. : Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Taronis Shareholders Vote On The Concerned Shareholders WHITE Consent Card
GL
10:09aSPECIAL REPORT : Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
3Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
4TESLA, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ