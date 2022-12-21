Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

International trade union body suspends chief over 'Qatargate' link

12/21/2022 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) suspended its general secretary on Wednesday over links to the criminal investigation into corruption that has rocked the European Parliament.

Luca Visentini, who became ITUC general secretary a month ago, has said he is innocent.

ITUC said it had decided at an extraordinary meeting to suspend Visentini until a meeting on March 11 when it would review the matter.

"This in no way implies any presumption of guilt," ITUC said in a statement.

Visentini was one of six people taken in for questioning over alleged payments made by Qatar to influence EU decision-making. However, he is not one of the four people charged in the scandal that has been dubbed Qatargate.

Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

In a long statement on Monday, Visentini said he was questioned as part of a Belgian criminal investigation into potential corruption and money laundering in a criminal organisation and that he was released without charges.

He would though remain part of the investigations until its final results were presented to a court, which could take several months.

"I firmly deny all the accusations made against me. I am innocent," he said.

He said he had been in contact with Fight Impunity, a non-government organisation co-founded by two of those charged, and believed it to be a respected NGO fighting for human rights.

He said he had received a donation of "less than 50,000 euros" ($53,055) from the group, some of it to reimburse the costs of his campaign to become ITUC general-secretary and some to support the costs of travel to the ITUC congress in Australia in November for trade unions with limited means.

He said there were no conditions set for the donation.

He added that his position towards Qatar had not changed and that pressure should continue on the Gulf state to improve human and workers' rights.

($1 = 0.9424 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:35pItaly to cap Monte dei Paschi CEO's annual pay at 240,000 euros
RE
12:26pIntel Breaks Up Graphics-Chip Unit, Names Raja Koduri Chief Architect - Bloomberg News
RE
12:26pIntel breaks up graphics-chip unit, names koduri chief architect…
RE
12:22pU.S. is not planning Iran drone curbs on Wednesday -source
RE
12:17pOprea says it filed criminal complaint against former CEO
RE
12:16pInternational trade union body suspends chief over 'Qatargate' link
RE
12:12pBahamas judge commits bankman-fried to custody while he awaits e…
RE
12:12pUS home sales dip for tenth straight month in 'frozen' market
AN
12:10pNew zealand dollar eases to lowest since nov 30, last down 0.92…
RE
12:03pSterling falls to 20-day low, last down 0.91% to $1.2074…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Bird Global, Fedex, McDonald's, Nike, Starbuck..
2China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
3Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
4Analysis-Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture
5China stocks flat, Hong Kong inch higher on border reopening hopes

HOT NEWS