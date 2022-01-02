Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Internet services disrupted ahead of Sudan protests - witnesses

01/02/2022 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protesters march during a rally against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Internet and mobile services appeared to be disrupted in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday ahead of planned protests against military rule, Reuters witnesses said.

All bridges directly connecting to Khartoum were also closed, a Reuters witness said.

Sunday's protests come after six people died and hundreds were injured in nationwide demonstrations against military rule on Thursday. The death toll since the security forces' crackdown began in October is now 54, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.

The military took power in an Oct. 25 coup that ended a power-sharing deal with civilian political forces. That deal, agreed in 2019, was supposed to pave the way for a transitional government and eventually elections following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

Protests against military rule have continued even after Abdallah Hamdok was reinstated as prime minister last month, with Sunday's demonstrations marking the 12th round of major protests since the coup.

The demonstrators have demanded the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.

Al Hadath TV quoted an adviser to military leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan as saying the military would not allow anyone to pull the country into chaos and that continued protests were a "physical, psychological, and mental drain on the country" and "would not achieve a political solution."

On recent occasions when communications have been disrupted, sources at telecoms companies have told Reuters that authorities demanded providers cut their services. Officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

In a televised speech on Friday, Burhan said disputes over power and the loss of lives meant everyone "should use the voice of reason.

"The only way to rule is by popular mandate through elections," Burhan said.

Sudan's Sovereign Council, which Burhan leads, on Friday denounced the violence that accompanied Thursday's protests, adding it had ordered authorities to take all legal and military measures to avoid a recurrence and "nobody will go unpunished".

Last week, the council reinstated powers of arrest and detention to the intelligence service.

(Reporting by Khartoum BureauEditing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aInternet services disrupted ahead of Sudan protests - witnesses
RE
05:30aGerman hospitals hope Omicron - as milder variant - could ease burden
RE
05:26aEnglish school children to wear masks to tackle Omicron surge
RE
05:06aUAE prime minister approves Dubai budget for 2022-2024
RE
05:02aBank of Israel expected to hold rates Monday, with hikes not far off - Reuters poll
RE
04:58aPalestinian rockets explode off Tel Aviv coast, military says
RE
04:57aFirefighters battle blaze at South African parliament building in Cape Town
RE
04:56aEarthquake in southwest China's Yunnan injures 15 people
RE
04:40aChina's biggest soybean grower to increase planted acreage in 2022
RE
04:39aSuez Canal revenues hit $6.3 bln in 2021 vs $5.6 bln in 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade progra..
2Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump
3Firefighters battle blaze at South African parliament building in Cape ..
4Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen with new members of Management Boar..
5Suez Canal revenues hit $6.3 bln in 2021 vs $5.6 bln in 2020

HOT NEWS