Internist Shirin Peters, M.D. of Bethany Medical Clinic, Shares Top Tips for the Challenges of Winter Allergies

From seasonal sniffles to skin issues, the winter months are chock-full of allergies, and as we spend more time indoors, we become susceptible to the allergens in our homes. Pet dander, mold, and dust mites may trigger winter allergies and according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 50 million Americans experience various types of allergies each year.

Contributing to a healthier, happier winter, Internist Shirin Peters, M.D. has identified at-home recommendations to combat winter allergy symptoms, helping allergy sufferers manage triggers, ease concerns, and avoid future flare-ups.

“Many associate seasonal allergies just with spring but winter presents a different challenge to allergy sufferers, especially when it becomes tough to differentiate between a cold, COVID, or allergy symptoms. A runny nose and sneezing, congestion, and sore throat are symptoms that can pop up if you have allergies or COVID-19. However, allergy symptoms are going to be milder – none of the fever, muscle aches, or nausea associated with COVID,” says Dr. Peters, with Bethany Medical Clinic. “Winter allergies can cause runny noses, itchy eyes, sneezing, but also skin reactions like dry, itchy skin, rashes, hives, and rosacea which all escalate between the cold, dry air, and central heating. Moreover, simple lifestyle changes and at-home tips can help manage symptoms and bring some relief during these cooler months.”

Dr. Peters, shares preventative measures to decrease your chances of winter and indoor allergies and lower your risk of developing sinusitis and nasal polyps.

Invest in a humidifier.

The dryness that we feel in our homes from running the heater and generally having less moisture in the air during winter affects allergy symptoms by drying out our nasal membranes, which can even cause nosebleeds. To up the moisture in the air and avoid excessive skin, nose, and throat dryness, run a humidifier at night or during the day when needed and be sure to monitor humidity levels. Find the best humidifier for individual and household needs and be sure to clean and change humidifier filters regularly to avoid adding any bacteria into the air.

Wash away irritants.

First and foremost, because winter allergy and skin sensitivity triggers are indoors, it’s important to keep exposure to these under control with frequent cleaning. Take precautionary measures by making sure to wash your bedding, including any protective covers, in warm water frequently. It’s best to use a hypoallergenic detergent such as Arm and Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear laundry detergent since it is gentle on the skin and can help avoid any further allergic reactions or symptoms. Be sure to use curtains made of plain cotton or synthetic fabrics so that they can be washed easily to remove any dust they have collected. On laundry day, wash these curtains and covers with Arm & Hammer Odor Blasters, Fresh Blast to power out dirt and odors.

Mitigate dust.

Vacuuming carpet and upholstery daily to remove unwanted dust and wearing a mask while cleaning dust-laden surfaces can reduce exposure to allergy triggers. Cover your pillows and mattress in air-tight allergen-resistant covers to eliminate dust mites and add a protective layer while you sleep. Use a HEPA filter in your home to remove dust and allergens from the air and help protect against airborne contaminants. Remember to change any air filters monthly to help avoid excessive airborne dust, lint, animal dander, bacteria, fabric fiber, and food material that accumulate over time.

Keep the immune system strong.

Protect yourself with immune system-boosting behaviors, such as eating nutritious and vitamin-rich foods. For instance, incorporating honey into your diet may immunize you to an irritant due to its natural antibacterial properties and can even help soothe a sore throat. Taking an immune supplement such as vitafusiontm Super Immune Support to support your health proactively, and encouraging loved ones to do the same, can help combat winter sensitivities. Find relief from allergy symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, and sinus pressure by using an over-the-counter nasal product with zinc acetate, such as Zicam Allergy Relief Swabs that is homeopathic and gentle on the nasal passages.

Prepare Pets for winter, too.

Just as human skin dries during cooler months, pets experience many of the same changes. Excessive dryness can cause our pet’s skin to flake and itch, sending more dander into the air and triggering allergy symptoms. As our furry friends shed their lightweight summer and fall coats to grow thicker cold weather coats, excess dander and pet hair gather around the home. Bathing and brushing pets can reduce pet dander that’s released into the air, preventing avoidable increased exposure to allergens and leaving you and your four-legged friends feeling restored.

Get an allergy test

Allergy scratch testing is a painless and accurate way to identify your specific allergic triggers. When you know your allergy triggers you can take steps to reduce your exposures and in turn reduce allergy symptoms as well as inflammation inside your body.

“Allergies are common, and the severity of symptoms can range from mild to severe, so understanding when they most affect you and how to combat the factors that trigger your symptoms is essential to getting through winter months feeling comfortable and healthy. Consider visiting a physician for testing to determine the root cause of specific triggers, head to www.bmcofny.com, where you can learn more and book an allergy testing at one of our clinics,” adds Peters.

About Shirin Peters, M.D.

Shirin Peters, M.D. attended college at New York Medical College and completed her residency at the Former St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan, NY. The following year, she worked at a private practice in North Carolina and learned more about the business of medicine. She returned to New York City and founded Bethany Medical Clinic of New York in 2011. She feels that New Yorkers face unique health challenges and set out to build a model of care that could reduce illness and improve health for New Yorkers and all city-dwellers. She uses her diverse past work experiences and her understanding of city life in her practice to give care to busy New Yorkers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005699/en/