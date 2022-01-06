Intero Welcomes Aileen Castillo as Vice President & Managing Officer of Intero San Carlos

Starting the New Year in High Gear with New Leadership on the San Francisco Peninsula

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is proud to announce the appointment of Aileen Castillo as the Vice President and Managing Officer of the San Carlos office.

Aileen has over 20 years of combined experience as a real estate broker, loan officer, corporate finance professional, and investor in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is a San Francisco native and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business as a finance major from San Francisco State University. Upon graduation from the University with honors, she became a Senior Accountant and Financial Analyst with Bechtel Corporation, the largest Engineering and Construction company in the United States, and later with Homestake Mining Company, both located and headquartered in the San Francisco Financial District.

After obtaining her real estate and mortgage licenses in 2007 and 2012, Aileen has worked as a realtor, broker associate, and loan officer with Macan Equities, Inc., Alain Pinel Realtors, San Francisco Mortgage, and Omni-Fund, Inc. Most recently, she established her own loan processing business to meet the increasing demands of the mortgage industry and to serve her clients in a timely and efficient manner.

She is licensed as both a real estate broker and mortgage loan officer in the State of California and is a member of both the National and California Association of Realtors.

“I am truly looking forward to starting 2022 with wonderful new beginnings in many areas,” said Aileen Castillo, Intero Vice President and Managing Officer of the San Carlos office. “And I am particularly excited to grow with and join the amazing and supportive team at Intero, a company with strong values, integrity, and a great company culture.”

In her personal time, Aileen enjoys playing the piano, writing poetry, cooking, hiking and reading. She is also a wine and bourbon aficionado, and an investor in wine and whiskey lounges in both San Jose and Oakland.

“Aileen’s well-rounded background in corporate finance, real estate, and loan origination, combined with her strong people skills, optimism, work ethic, and integrity, has been a welcome asset and resource to both her clients and colleagues throughout the years,” said Brian Crane, Intero Chief Executive Officer. “I am delighted that she will be leading our San Carlos office and continuing our mission to help our agents and our clients achieve their dreams.”

