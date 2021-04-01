Intero : Continues Northern California Expansion With Acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Realty Office

The purchase of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty office in San Bruno grows Intero’s agent count to more than 1,400 spread over 23 offices.

Intero®, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., today announced the acquisition of San Bruno-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The selling ownership group of Larry Franzella, Brian Boisson and John Gieseker will stay on with the new Intero office in various capacities. Mr. Franzella will continue as vice president and managing officer of the Intero San Bruno office, while Mr. Boisson and Mr. Gieseker will continue as top-producing REALTORS®.

“This acquisition furthers our momentum as we continue our expansion in Northern California,” said Brian Crane, co-founder and CEO of Intero. “We couldn’t have found a better group to partner with as we continue to grow. Larry, Brian and John share a similar vision and culture that will be seamless to assimilate into the rest of our company.”

Intero’s newest office is located at 180 El Camino Real in San Bruno, Calif., and is home to more than 70 real estate professionals and four staff members. In 2020, the office had 327 transactions, totaling more than $331 million in sales volume.

“I am very proud to welcome Larry, Brian and John to Intero and the HomeServices’ family of companies,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, the parent company to Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. “They have built an incredible team of talented, top-producing agents known for their commitment to providing their clients with the highest level of customer service, expertise and resources, which aligns perfectly with the dynamic and innovative culture that has made Intero the market leader. Congratulations to the entire team!”

“When we decided to sell our brokerage, Brian, John and I knew we had to associate with a company that shared our values and culture,” said Franzella. “Not only did we find that shared synergy with Intero, but we are honored and excited to be joining the HomeServices family of companies.”

