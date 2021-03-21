Intertops Poker : Has Your Weekend Mapped Out

Head over to the world’s most popular online poker site and test your skills against other players across Progressive Bounty-, Re-buy- and Freezeout Tournaments

Are you looking to play some serious poker this weekend? If so, Intertops Poker has you covered with endless tournaments on offer.

First up, the Wipeout XXL Series with its Wipeout XXL Tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of $5,000 up for grabs. The main event starts at 8:30pm Eastern with a $30 buy in (+ $3 admin fee).

The Wipeout XXL $5k GTD main event takes place every Saturday indefinitely, and you can also take part in the daily Wipeout XL tournaments that runs Monday to Friday with a $1,500 GTD prize pool to play for.

Wipeout XL tournaments also take place every Sunday with a boosted $2,000 GTD prize on the table. The buy-in for both Wipeout XL tournaments is $15 (+ $1.50 fee).

If that wasn’t enough to satisfy your poker playing appetite, Intertops has debuted a new progressive bounty tournament. Perseus runs daily from today with a $1,000 GTD prize pool.

Perseus tournaments take place every day of the week at 8:50pm Eastern Time.

If you want to improve your poker playing skills then make sure to listen to the latest Intertops Poker-sponsored podcast, The Swedish Deal.

Episode two features one of the most recognised and celebrated personalities in the world of poker, Barry Greenstein, who lifts the lid on what it was like to play at the height of the poker boom.

Barry also discusses the role he played in shaping the online poker community we are all a part of today, as well as his views on the media landscape in America, politics and much more.

John Murphy, Intertops Poker manager, said: “If you are looking to play poker this weekend then Intertops is absolutely the place to be with not one but two tournaments running.

“Our Wipeout XXL series is back bigger than ever before with a $5,000 GTD prize to play for every Saturday, while Perseus is the latest addition to our progressive bounty series.

“This gives players the chance to test their skills against some of the best poker players in the world and compete for some truly great cash prizes.”

