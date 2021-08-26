Interval International : Signs Exclusive Affiliation Agreement With Grand Matlali Residence Club At Mountain Bay In Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, announces the addition of Grand Matlali Residence Club at Mountain Bay, the vacation ownership component of Grand Matlali Hills Resort & Spa, to its global exchange network. Situated in Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit, Mexico, the all-inclusive resort is part of a 740-acre mixed-use development, which also includes a hotel and private residences.

"This project is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream of entrepreneur Armando Véjar Cortés, co-owner of Grupo Auto-Fin, a well-respected consumer financing firm headquartered in Monterrey," said Marcos Agostini, Interval's senior vice president of global business development. "Mr. Véjar is known for his success in the automotive sector and his commitment to helping those in need through contributions to education, health, and environmental initiatives."

Nestled atop the hills overlooking Banderas Bay, Grand Matlali Residence Club at Mountain Bay is perfect for families as well as couples looking for an outdoor retreat. The property, which is located within its own nature reserve, includes spacious studios, two- and three-bedroom suites with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean or the Sierra Madre mountains. Well-appointed units feature contemporary interiors with wood furniture and colorful accents, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, stone floors, premium bedding, LED TVs, walk-in showers, and large private terraces.

"When we expanded into the shared ownership sector, our vision was to create a resort that reflected our commitment to excellence. We are extremely proud of all that we have accomplished and look forward to working with Interval as we continue to add value to our ownership experience," noted Véjar. "Through this affiliation, we are able to provide our owners with access to worldwide vacation exchange opportunities, as well as complementary leisure benefits and services."

Among the upscale amenities and services available at the resort are three full-service restaurants serving traditional Mexican, Brazilian, and Japanese cuisines; a coffee shop and snack bar; a fully equipped exercise room; infinity-edge and children's swimming pools; two tennis courts; a private beach club accessible via a free shuttle; 24-hour front desk; concierge; and babysitting referral services. Nearby, the city of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco retains the unique charm of a seaside Mexican village, while also offering a cosmopolitan, international tourist destination with stylish shops, a bustling municipal market, top-rated restaurants, and a vibrant nightlife.

New purchasers of vacation ownership interests at Grand Matlali Residence Club at Mountain Bay will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and also become Interval Gold® members, entitling them to many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options®, the ability to exchange a week of occupancy at their resort accommodation for credit towards a cruise, hotel, tour, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; VIP treatment with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; online hotel discounts; additional special offers at restaurants and retail locations worldwide; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7. Those purchasing at a higher level will become Interval Platinum® members and receive all the Interval Gold advantages, plus an array of valuable leisure and lifestyle benefits and services. These include priority Getaway viewing, free Guest Certificates, Platinum Escapes, and complimentary Priority PassTM airport lounge membership

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.6 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

