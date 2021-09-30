Intervenção de Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, Presidente do Conselho de Administração, na conferência anual internacional do CIRSF: "Post pandemic challenges: Is it time for a paradigm change for the financial system?

CIRSF Annual International Conference 2021

The Financial System and the European economic recovery



30.09.2021



"Post pandemic challenges: Is it time for a paradigm change

for the financial system? "

Gabriela Figueiredo Dias

Chairwoman of Portuguese Securities Market Commission

Good morning and a warm welcome to all attending the CIRSF's 2021 international conference.

It is a true honour to deliver these opening remarks to such a distinguished group of participants and at such an important event.

I am sure that our work today will be fruitful and will shed light on how to tackle the challenges in recovering from the pandemic. And for that we are all indebted to Luís Morais for this remarkable conference that brings us together every year.

The pandemic resulted in a systemic shock for the global economy, exposing and aggravating vulnerabilities that were already mounting before the outbreak. In fact, corporate indebtedness had reached historical highs in several geographies prior to the pandemic, already surpassing the levels registered in 2008-2009.

By the end of 2019, the IMF had estimated that an economic shock equivalent to just half of the one induced by the Great Financial Crisis, would result in around 50% of G8's non-financial companies struggling to serve their debt in the aftermath of such shock.

The question seems to be: has the pandemic produced that level of shock?

Looking at stock markets behaviour during the pandemic, as well as to the evolution of corporate spreads both in the US and in the EU, the answer would probably be negative. In fact, as I speak, several stock markets have reached historical highs, price-earnings ratios run above their long run averages, and corporate spreads, in some cases, are even below the levels observed before the pandemic.

Although this is good news, to which effective policy actions have contributed, this market performance might not be sustainable, especially as we start reversing the support measures.

Looking ahead, it seems highly likely that debt levels will remain high, real growth prospects remain uncertain, and we might observe significant market corrections. The recent episode with the Chinese conglomerate 'Evergrande' is a stark reminder of some risks that we face, even if its effects are, at least for now, mainly circumscribed to Asian markets.

Focusing on the EU and the debt segment, European corporates continue to mainly rely on banking loans. And, in those segments most affected by the economic freeze, the financing needs will increase, as they will emerge from the pandemic (even more) undercapitalised.

So, companies will be faced with an old dilemma, which is whether to raise more debt or capital to satisfy their financing needs.

In my view, there is very limited room for companies to increment their debt levels without deteriorating their default probabilities.

Furthermore, and while disruptions in the banking sector are not expected - since banks entered the current crisis in better shape than they were in 2008 -, it is likely that the discontinuation of public support measures will bring more non-performing loans which, in turn, may induce credit tightening in our economies.

It is therefore of the utmost relevance to affirm the role of capital markets as a viable and attractive alternative source of funding for the real economy. A growing non-bank financial sector not only brings new funding options but also, from a macroprudential perspective, carries benefits in terms of increased risk-sharing across the financial system, as already underlined by the ESRB.

At this juncture, all relevant stakeholders, including decision makers, must be conscious of the critical role of capital markets in the recovery and take responsibility in making it work for the both the economy and the people.

Being well aware of risks and vulnerabilities, I believe this could be a (re)foundational moment for capital markets in Europe, boosting a Capital Markets Union (CMU) that places retail investors at its core. Increased participation of retail investors is essential to deepen the capital markets in the EU and to achieve a true Capital Markets Union.

It is a fact that global savings rate in the EU has increased during the pandemic. But it is also true, on the other hand, that many households lost income, and some may need to increase their debts. I'm afraid that in many cases, the discontinuation of public support measures will result in aggravated financial and income differences between investors and companies.

This means that without a strong economic recovery, those investors that were more impacted by the crisis face the risk of being left behind. And for those who will be able to save, the foreseen low for longer interest rate environment calls for alternatives other than bank deposits to meet their needs. Capital markets can help in both fronts, supporting a more balanced strategy to finance companies and promoting stronger growth while offering better returns for families.

It is therefore essential that investors are offered adequate saving alternatives.

Citizens would benefit from simple and attractive products that offer better returns and meet their investment goals, as is the case of enhancing retirement savings, given the demographical challenges that lay ahead in the EU.

The pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP) can prove to be a useful instrument for this purpose, channelling retirement savings to long-term investment opportunities. Investment funds will also have an important role to play in this regard as well as the other segments of the non-banking financial intermediation.

It is also very important to grant retail investors with good and comparable information, particularly on risks and costs, and to promote increased access to qualitative investment advice, while fostering their financial literacy.

Summing up: financial products and their distribution should ensure adequate levels of return and retail investor protection: there will be no demand without trust.

As we speak of distribution and retail access to different products, we cannot ignore that the pandemic exacerbated the speed of the digital transition. This development enhanced the participation of retail investors in capital markets, by allowing an easier and faster access to new instruments. And has been the basis of new business models and projects that challenge conventional financial players, as well as the regulatory framework for financial markets and consumer protection.

ESMA's latest report on trends, risks and vulnerabilities wisely underlines that "this shift [towards faster digitalisation] has brought efficiency gains for firms and better outcomes for users of financial services, but raises new challenges for regulators, including in relation to security, data management and competition" and, it goes without saying, investor protection under the new types of relationships between clients and firms.

Acknowledging benefits and risks is even more important as the increased financial pressure on households, combined with their easier access to platforms and intermediaries, and dissemination of information through social media, may translate into higher risk taking.

The information to be provided to investors, the disclosure of proper warnings and how to ensure the adequacy of the products to investors are all examples of elements that should be reassessed.

The upcoming MiFID review could be a relevant timely opportunity to do so. Recent legislative proposals as the ones related to markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) and to the safeguard of digital operational resilience (DORA) are also important steps, providing a relevant basis for harnessing the benefits of innovation, while containing the associated risks.

In this effort to ensure investor protection in this accelerated digital age, we must use innovative solutions, taking advantage of lessons learnt during the crisis, namely regarding simpler and more effective ways to offer old and new investors the information they need and to ease the regulatory burden on firms.

In parallel, fostering companies and citizens' financial competence is crucial, in light of such developments, particularly the attractiveness and speed of new business models, communication channels and products. Companies and investors must have the capacity to assess options, to seek for advice when needed and to make the best possible decision considering their specific profile and goals.

I wouldn´t like to end the topic of digitalisation without focusing on cybersecurity.

According to data recently released by the Financial Stability Board, 25% of the cyber-attacks that occurred during the pandemic were directed at the financial sector, which was the most targeted sector, with the number of global attacks increasing by a factor of 40 worldwide.

These figures reflect the vulnerabilities of a new environment, a reality that will be sustained in the future by new forms of work and service provision. Therefore, regulators and market operators face the need for a huge reinforcement of infrastructure and technological capacities, both physical and human.

Supervision should shift attention towards operating risk, cyber risk, data privacy issues, rather than maintaining the focus solely on financial resilience, also because the former may affect the latter as much as macroprudential issues.

*

As a final fundamental trend emerging from or accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic, it is inevitable to refer the search for a more sustainable economic and financial model.

The climate transition agenda is underway and its ramifications and impacts on the financial sector cannot be disregarded.

Not only do the actions of political actors correctly point in such direction, but also central banks and financial regulators themselves are intensely targeting the subject. An example of this, is a recent ECB analysis clearly states that climate change "represents a major source of systemic risk, particularly for banks with portfolios concentrated in certain economic sectors and specific geographical areas". This is also true for capital markets, namely its asset management industry.

But while highlighting the relevance of climate change and of the 'E' component of ESG, one should not underestimate the importance of the 'Social' and 'Governance' dimensions, which have recently gained new acuity.

On the one hand, the economic impacts of the pandemic generated specific social needs in health, support in old age and social entrepreneurship, for which the financial system is already being called upon to take initiative, namely through issuing new products and promoting responsible investment. A strong evidence of the emergence of a new approach to social challenges was given by the European Commission with the SURE program, conceived as a support mechanism to mitigate unemployment risks in an emergency (SURE) and made available as of 2020, for Member States that need to mobilise significant financial means to fight the negative economic and social consequences of the pandemic in their territory. This initiative is not only already a game changer in respect to a common approach to the ESG challenges, but it may well lead to deep institutional changes in the European Union supported by common debt issuance.

On the other hand,the economic and financial impacts on the business fabric have emphasised the importance of good governance practices of entities in relation to their different stakeholders, namely its employees and governments.

*

Let me conclude by referring to the significant increase in uncertainty as regards the pace of economic recovery and markets behaviour, not least due to the heterogeneity of economic agents' financial capacities in different countries, regions, and economic sectors in the aftermath of the pandemic. Given these challenges, a balanced recovery with a strong role for capital markets is fundamental.

We face the opportunity to build a more a sustainable future and the financial system surely has a leading role in it. To succeed, we must be able to properly identify and assess new risks and be open to and foster new purposes, while maintaining financial stability, transparency, accountability, and consumer protection.

Again, I hope that our work today proves to be fruitful, and I express my gratitude to CIRSF for the invitation to open its 2021 conference.