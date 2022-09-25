Interview-ADB head says FX intervention among tools for emerging Asia

TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Capital controls and currency
intervention are among tools emerging Asian policymakers can use
if rapid U.S. interest rate hikes and a surging dollar risk
triggering a debt crisis, Asian Development Bank President
Masatsugu Asakawa said on Friday.
With investment flows already volatile, Asian policymakers
may also need to accelerate debate on strengthening the region's
financial safety net, said Asakawa, who was formerly Japan's top
currency diplomat.
While Asia is far from experiencing a crisis, many emerging
nations are being forced to raise interest rates to stem capital
outflows at the cost of slowing their economies, he said.
Unless they raise rates, Asian emerging economies would see
their currencies depreciate and inflate the size of their huge
debt borrowed in dollars, Asakawa said.
"This time, the pace of monetary policy normalisation by the
U.S. Federal Reserve is very fast, and already causing some
turbulence in emerging capital markets," Asakawa, former
Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs, told
Reuters.
"With the United States raising interest rates, emerging
economies have little choice but to hike rates to avoid their
currencies from depreciating too much," he said.
Some discomfort at the dollar's rise, or at least at the
pace of its gains, is already clear in Asia.
Japan was buying yen on Thursday for the first time
since 1998 to arrest its slide. India, Thailand and Singapore
have been dipping into dollar reserves to support their
currencies, while South Korea on Friday said it would work with
a large pension fund to limit its dollar buying in the spot
market and support the won.
Various forms of interventions have also been seen in a
number of regional stock and bond markets to temper volatility.
Asakawa is seen by some market players as a dark horse
candidate in the race to succeed to Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda, who will serve out his term next year.
He declined to comment when asked about the prospects
for becoming a candidate.
Risks to Asia's economic outlook, such as slowing Chinese
growth and the fallout from rapid U.S. rate hikes, as well as
post-COVID 19 challenges like food security will be key topics
of debate at the ADB's annual meeting from Sept. 26-30, he said.
Asakawa said many Asian emerging economies have sufficient
buffers, such as ample current account surpluses and foreign
reserves, to weather another crisis. As a last resort, they can
tap non-monetary policy tools like capital controls, he added.
"Some emerging Asian countries could intervene to prevent
their currencies from depreciating. Countries like Malaysia put
in place capital controls during the Asian financial crisis,"
Asakawa said.
"We're not there yet. But such tools could be among options"
in the event of a debt crisis, he said, declining to comment on
Japan's rare intervention this week.
Asian policymakers must also prepare for when volatile
market moves destabilise regional economies, he added.
"Portfolio investment flows are becoming rapid and volatile,
so policymakers must monitor moves closely. They also need to be
ready for the worst case, such as by accelerating debate on
boosting regional financial cooperation," Asakawa said.
In the longer run, Asian emerging nations can make their
economies less vulnerable to market swings by boosting tax
revenues and diminishing their reliance on foreign borrowing,
Asakawa said.
"It's more viable to fund social welfare costs with internal
finance, rather than external borrowing," he said, adding that
introducing or ramping up carbon tax may be among options.
Japan, South Korea, China and ASEAN, a group known as
ASEAN+3, are stepping up efforts to boost the Chiang Mai
Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM).
The CMIM plays a crucial role in supporting regional
financial stability by allowing the member economies, which
include the ASEAN+3 and Hong Kong, to tap currency swap lines to
secure currencies in need.
