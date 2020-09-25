Interview-Hungary's Orban rejects criticism over rule of law, says he is a "freedom fighter"

* Hungarian PM is under fire over democracy and rule of law
* Orban says he will resist an "empire-like" EU
* He rejects criticism on gay rights, hails ties with Trump
* Orban wants EU to reverse sanctions on Russia
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, declaring himself a "freedom fighter" for national
sovereignty, rejected on Friday a plan that would force European
Union member states to welcome asylum seekers.
In an interview with Reuters, Orban also denied charges that
he flouts democracy and said he would continue to resist those
who want an "empire-like" EU built around its institutions
rather than its member states.
"When somebody says that democracy can be only liberal it's
an oppression. I have to fight against it in the name of
intellectual freedom," he said. "Sometimes in Brussels I have a
feeling that I am still a freedom fighter."
Orban, 57, has crossed swords with other EU leaders over his
moves to put the judiciary, non-governmental organisations,
media and academics under more state control in his central
European state.
Critics in the EU say he defends the rights of nation states
and ethnic majorities at the expense of the generally accepted
rules of civic behaviour in the EU.
But, speaking in an elegant Art Deco hotel in Brussels,
Orban said he was still fighting oppression, more than 30 years
after Hungary ended over four decades of Soviet communist
domination.
Accusations that Hungary violates the rule of law were
"simply blah, blah, blah," he said.
He stood firm on migration following talks with European
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on new proposals by
the EU executive on how to deal with the large number of
migrants coming to Europe, many of them fleeing war and poverty
in the Middle East and Africa.
Brussels wants to step up the return of migrants, including
by cracking down on visas for citizens of countries that refuse
to take their nationals back, and bolster support for foreign
states in stemming migration before people reach Europe.
But it would also de facto oblige member states, in exchange
for EU budget funding, to host their share of refugees. Hungary
and some others reject this.
"Migration in Hungary is a national security issue," Orban
said, while welcoming some aspects of Brussels' proposal.
"In Hungary, we are very strict that we would not like to
have a parallel society, or open society or a mixed-up culture.
We don't think a mixture of Muslim and Christian society could
be a peaceful one and could provide security and good life for
the people."
"VERY TOLERANT SOCIETY"
Orban, who kept on a coffee table a black protective face
mask with the Hungarian flag which he wears during the pandemic,
dismissed widespread criticism that Hungary's gay community
faces mounting discrimination.
He said Hungary was "a very tolerant society" where gay
rights are guaranteed by the constitution though homosexual
couples cannot have legal status as a family and adopting
children by them would, he said, "not be a good thing".
He said respect for the rule of law was used as a political
weapon by fiscally conservative northern European countries that
link it to disbursement of funds under an EU economic recovery
plan for the new coronavirus.
Asked about findings by the EU's anti-fraud office that
Hungary had by far the most financial irregularities in spending
EU aid, Orban said: "I don't accept the point that Hungary is
more corrupt than Austria or Germany or Denmark."
Orban praised Britain's exit from the EU as "a brave
decision" that showed the nation's "greatness" but said Hungary
was too closely economically integrated with the EU to leave.
Describing his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump
as "exceptionally good", Orban said he was convinced Trump would
be re-elected in November and that he had made no plans for any
other outcome.
"The only reason why I'm sitting here after spending more
than 30 years in politics is that I always believe in my plan
A," he said.
He urged the EU to reverse sanctions on Moscow - imposed
over issues including human rights and the annexation of Crimea
- but also supported the creation of a European army to
constrain Russia.
"If we would like to have an equal relationship with Russia,
we need to have a strong military power in Europe," he said.
