Interview-Indonesia's Indrawati says palm oil export ban will hurt other countries, but necessary

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's new palm oil
export ban will hurt other countries but is necessary to try to
bring down the soaring domestic price of cooking oil driven up
by Russia's war in Ukraine, Indonesia's finance minister told
Reuters on Friday.
Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that with demand exceeding
supplies, the ban announced earlier on Friday is "among the
harshest moves" the government could take after previous
measures failed to stabilize domestic prices.
"We know that this is not going to be the best result," for
global supplies, she said in an interview on the sidelines of
the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings.
"If we are not going to export, that's definitely going to hit
the other countries."
China and India are among big importers of palm oil from
Indonesia, the world's largest producer accounting for more than
half the world's supply. Palm oil is used in products from
cooking oils to processed foods, cosmetics and biofuels.
Indrawati said previous measures requiring producers to
reserve stocks for domestic use did not result in "the level of
prices that we want. It's still too expensive for the ordinary
household to buy those cooking oils."
At this week's meetings in Washington, policymakers have
expressed concern about growing prospects of food shortages due
to the war in Ukraine, a major producer of wheat, corn and
sunflower oil. World Bank President David Malpass said
repeatedly that countries should avoid hoarding of food stocks,
export controls and other trade barriers to food.
COUNTRY NEEDS FIRST
But Indrawati, a former World Bank managing director, said
that as a political leader and policy maker food security issues
needed to be defined first at the country level, then regionally
and globally.
She likened the current food supply situation to the early
weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, when countries competed with
each other for masks, medical protective gear and other critical
supplies.
"Just like we were facing during the pandemic, we know this
is not good in the medium and long term, but in the short term,
you cannot stand in front of your people when you have the
commodity which is needed by your people and you let (supplies)
just go out" of the country.
Indonesia's move, which takes effect on April 28, caused
prices of alternative vegetable oils to surge, with soybean oil
hitting a record high on Friday. An Indian trade group
called the ban "rather unfortunate and totally unexpected."
Indrawati said her government would analyze the impact of
the measure on global and regional market dynamics.
For palm oil and other food commodities, she said the World
Bank and other international institutions needed to focus on
"supply side measures" to increase production.
But Indrawati said Indonesia has limited ability to increase
palm oil production due to environmental concerns. Since 2018,
the government stopped issuing new permits for palm oil
plantations, which are often blamed for deforestation and
destroying habitats of endangered animals such as orangutans.
Instead, Indonesia was focusing on improving infrastructure
to allow producers to become more efficient and increasing
production of other crops in high demand, including corn and
soybeans, she said.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan
Burns and Daniel Wallis)