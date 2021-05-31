Interview-Japan needs new schemes to help pandemic-hit firms, says LDP official

* Govt may need to recapitalise banks, help debt restructure
* Debate over scheme will need to wait until next year -
Kihara
* BOJ must keep easy policy, have limited room to ramp up
stimulus
TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan will eventually need to
create new schemes to recapitalise banks and allow companies to
restructure their debt smoothly as part of efforts to cushion
the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior ruling
party official said on Monday.
Debate on creating such schemes may kick off next year, when
there is more clarity on how firms and households behave in a
post-pandemic era, said Seiji Kihara, who is deputy chair of the
ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) policy research council.
For now, the government's focus should be to keep pumping
money to firms affected by the pandemic and offer immediate
relief for households hit hardest by the health crisis, he
added.
"At some point in the future, Japan will need new schemes so
we must consider what more the government can do for financial
institutions and companies," Kihara told Reuters.
Japan is due to host the Olympic Games in July but is
grappling with a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a
slow vaccination rollout. Curbs on economic activity to prevent
the spread of the virus have prolonged the pain on Japanese
retailers, airlines and the tourism sector, forcing some to seek
funding from state-backed lenders.
Among ideas that could be explored is to create schemes to
inject capital into ailing banks and facilitate debt
restructuring for firms unable to survive structural changes
caused by the pandemic, he said.
"By having a framework ready, you can build a sense of
confidence among the public," Kihara said.
Kihara headed the LDP's panel discussing ways to revitalise
Japan's banking system and played a key role in passing through
parliament legislation that allows commercial banks to branch
out more into non-financial businesses.
With the economy still reeling from the effects of measures
to contain a rise in infections, the Bank of Japan has "little
choice" but to maintain its massive stimulus programme despite
the hit prolonged ultra-low interest rates inflict on financial
institutions' margin, Kihara said.
But the BOJ is left with limited scope to ramp up stimulus
as its negative rate policy cripples banks, he added.
"The BOJ's policy scope is quite limited," Kihara said.
"Fiscal policy now has a bigger role to play in supporting the
economy."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, Additional
reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)