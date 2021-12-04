Interview-Sudan's Burhan says army will exit politics after 2023 elections

KHARTOUM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sudan's military will exit
politics after elections scheduled for 2023, General Abdel
Fattah al-Burhan told Reuters in an interview on Saturday,
adding that the deposed former ruling party would have no role
in the transitional government.
Following a military takeover led by Burhan in late October
that sidetracked Sudan's transition to civilian-led democracy, a
deal was struck on Nov. 21 reinstating Prime Minister Abdalla
Hamdok to lead a technocratic cabinet until elections in July
2023.
"When a government is elected, I don't think the army, the
armed forces, or any of the security forces will participate in
politics. This is what we agreed on and this is the natural
situation," Burhan said.
The coup, which ended a partnership with civilian political
parties after the ouster of Omar al-Bashir, drew international
condemnation after the detention of dozens of key officials and
crackdowns on protesters.
Neighborhood resistance committees and political parties
have called for the military to exit politics immediately and
have rejected any compromise including the deal with Hamdok. At
least 44 people have died during demonstrations, many from
gunshot wounds from security forces, according to medics.
"Investigations regarding the victims of the protests have
begun to identify who has done this an to punish the criminals,"
Burhan said, adding that the government protects the right to
peaceful protest.
In the aftermath of the coup, many civilian bureaucrats were
dismissed or transferred and replaced with Bashir-era veterans
in decisions Hamdok has begun to reverse.
"[Bashir's] National Congress Party will not be a part of
the transition in any form and we are committed to this," Burhan
said.
Sudan is in the midst of a deep economic crisis, with
positive signs emerging only after the beginning of an influx of
money from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and
Western nations, much of which was suspended after the coup.
Burhan said he expected international economic support to
return after things stabilize under a civilian government,
adding that the country would not reverse reforms enacted over
the past two years by reinstating subsidies or returning to
printing money.
