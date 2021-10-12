Log in
Interview of H.E.Dr. Chea Serey with The Banker on Bakong payment system and measures taken by National Bank of Cambodia during Covid-19 pandemic

10/12/2021 | 04:12am EDT
2021-10-12

A virtual interview of H.E. Dr. Chea Serey, Assistant Governor and Director General of Central Banking, the National Bank of Cambodia, with The Banker on Monday, October 11, 2021 on Bakong payment system and measures introduced by the National Bank of Cambodia to alleviate the financial burden of people affected by the protracted Covid-19 pandemic.

Reference: https://www.thebanker.com/video/v/6276549443001/serey-chea-assistant-governor-national-bank-of-cambodia-ndash-view-from-imf-2021

Disclaimer

National Bank of Cambodia published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS